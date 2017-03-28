Prep soccer roundup: MCC stays tight as Kennewick tops Kamiakin, Walla Walla takes down Pasco

KENNEWICK 4, KAMIAKIN 1: Eddie Castillo had a had trick to lead the Lions to a victory over the Braves at Lampson Field.
Kennewick led 1-0 at the half off Castillo’s first goal. Castillo would score twice more in the second half, with Jairo Villasenor adding a goal for a 4-0 lead 68 minutes into the game.
Kaden Shymanski scored Kamiakin’s lone goal off a free kick in the 76th minute.
Scoring: Kaden Shymanski (Kam) G; Eddie Castillo (Ken) 3G; Jairo Villasenor (Ken) G; Juan Cruz (Ken) 2A; Jason Castro (Ken) A. Shots: Kam 13, Ken 8. Saves: Kam, Cameron Edwards 4; Ken, Xander Flannery 8.
WALLA WALLA 2, PASCO 0: Juan Montero and Alejandro Espana each scored a goal, and the host Blue Devils knocked off the defending conference champion Bulldogs (4-2, 3-2).
Angel Montero made six saves for Walla Walla (3-3, 3-2) to get the shutout.
Scoring: WW, Juan Montero G; Alejandro Espana G; Luis Perez A. Saves: P, not reported. WW, Angel Montero 6.
PROSSER 6, SELAH 1: Uriel Mendoza scored twice, Ricardo Herrera assisted the game’s first three goals, and the host Mustangs rolled to a CWAC win.
Emilio Herrera, Anthony Godinez and Patrick Morrell also scored for Prosser (4-3, 1-0). Nicolas Hernandez capped the scoring with a 65th minute goal to get Selah (5-2, 0-1) on the board.
Scoring: S, Nicolas Hernandez G. P, Uriel Mendoza 2G; Ricardo Herrera 3A; Emilio Herrera G; Anthony Godinez G; Patrick Morrell G; Juan Blancarte A; Diego Gomez A. Shots: S 6, P 10. Saves: S, Amadeo Flores-Pimental 5; P, Jordan Garcia 4.
WAHLUKE 1, ROYAL 0: The Warriors handed the host Knights their first loss of the season in the opening SCAC East match for both teams.
“We had enough clear chances to take care of business, but chances only count if you score, and tonight we did not do that,” Royal coach Jens Jensen said.
Wahluke played stingy defense, and scored the only goal it needed off header by Emmanuel Hidalgo early in the second half.
Scoring: Emmanuel Hidalgo (W) G; Josue Luis Gatica (W) A. Shots: W 6, R 12. Saves: W, Ulysses Gonzalez 6; R, CJ Quintero 2.
CONNELL 3, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Adrian Mendiola scored two goals, and Saul Vargas had three saves in posting a shutout as the Eagle beat the visiting Hawks in SCAC East action.
Jorge Garcia stopped 12 of 15 shots for College Place.
Scoring: Adrian Mendiola (Con) 2G; Carlos Corona (Con) G; Jose Mondragon (Con) A. Shots: CP 3, Con 15. Saves: CP Jorge Garcia 12; Con, Saul Vargas 3.
TENNIS
Kennewick at Southridge
Boys: Southridge 6-1. Singles: Daniel Cacado (S) d. Nathan Webster 6-7, 7-6, 6-4; Robbie Fiocchi (K) d. Gianni Landby 6-0, 6-0; Adam Dickman (S) d. Hunter Schwartz 6-0, 6-0; Elijah Edwards (S) d. Garrison Donovan 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Kenny Chen-Tanner Merrell (S) d. George Guerra-Rod Robles 6-1, 6-3; Mason Cramer-Joel Erikson (S) d. Matt Lin-Elian Zaragoda 6-4, 6-1; Spencer Reathurford-Timmy Pham (S) d. Cayden Rodman-Israel Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1.
Kiona-Benton at Prosser
Girls: Prosser 4-1. Singles: Jordan Pratt (Ki-Be) defeated Cyndal Johnson, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2); Karina Acosta (P) defeated Danny Ocampo, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Jamie Fassler-Rachel Blount (P) d. Payton Reffalt-Jennifer Crawford, 6-1, 6-2; Daisy Diaz-Valeria Covarrubias (P) d. Vanessa Perez-Ambra Cawallett, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Gentri Grey-Sofia Klingele (P) d. Bianca Castillo-Alexis Appel, 6-1, 6-1.
Wapato at Othello
Girls: Othello 5-0. Singles: Zoee Roylance (O) d. Katy Palma, 6-2, 6-2; Macy Hampton (O) d. Zanidy Garza, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0. Doubles: Tanaya Andersen-Katie Walker (O) d. Alide Duran-Ruby Collin, 6-,1 6-0; Daishawn Roylance-Janae Freeman (O) d. Karina Flores-Bianca Gonzalez, 6-3, 6-1; Crystal Torres-Jenny Walker (O) d. Daisy Martinez-Mirian Soto, 7-5, 6-4.
Boys: Othello 5-0. Singles: Levi Garza (O) d. Justis Jimenez, 6-0, 6-1; Asai Villarreal (O) d. Xavier Garza, 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Collin Villarreal Kyler Villarreal (O) d. Devin Amaro Henry Rappanut, 6-1, 6-1; Josh Valdez-Miguel Lopez (O) d. Edmil Cachero-Uriel Garcia, 6-0, 6-0; Sterling Roylance-Palani Barragan (O) d. Ishrael Martinez-Gerome Dosoro, 6-4, 6-1.
Annie Fowler
