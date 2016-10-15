Mid-Columbia soccer roundup: Prosser edges Grandview; Othello romps

PROSSER 1, GRANDVIEW 0: Jennifer Inions scored the game’s only goal in the 36th minute to lift the Mustangs (9-4-1, 5-2 CWAC) to a road win over the Greyhounds (6-6-1, 4-3) on Saturday.
The win put Prosser in third place in the highly competitive CWAC with only two matches remaining. With 6-1 league records, Ellensburg and Othello have punched their tickets to the district tournament, but four spots are up for grabs with five teams in the running for postseason berths.
Scoring: P, Jennifer Inions G; Emily Moon A. Shots: P 13, G 6. Saves: P, Josie Williams 6; G, Anabel Pallares 12.
OTHELLO 10, WAPATO 0: Nikki Velazquez and Kaylee Martinez each had three goals and three assists for the host Huskies (10-3-1, 6-1 CWAC), and Jenelle Garza (five saves) combined with Giselle Monroy to shut out the Wolves (1-12, 0-7).
Velazquez has 28 goals for the season.
Scoring: O, Nikki Velazquez 3G, 3A; Kaylee Martinez 3G, 3A; Tori Cantu 2G, 2A; Jenny Alcaraz 1G; Elena Mendoza 1G, 1A; Julissa Garza 1A. Shots: O 20, W 5. Saves: O, Jenelle Garza 5, Giselle Monroy 0. W, Alicia Velasquez 10.
