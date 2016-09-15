Chiawana’s Yates has hat trick in MCC soccer win over Kamiakin

CHIAWANA 3, KAMIAKIN 2: The Riverhawks created a logjam at the top of the Mid-Columbia Conference girls soccer standings with Thursday’s victory over the Braves in Pasco.
Chiawana, Kamiakin and Richland all are 3-1 in MCC play. It was the first loss of the year for the Braves.
Summer Yates scored three goals for the Riverhawks. She has 10 on the year.
Kahlea Sullivan and Kaeri Ward scored for Kamiakin.
Scoring: C, Summer Yates 3G; C, Kailey Leavins 1A; C, Ruthie Edrington 2A; C, Sydnee Suarez 1A. K, Kahlea Sullivan G; K, Kaeri Ward G. Shots: K 14, C 6. Saves: K, Grace Wilbur 2; C, Alisha Ramos 2.
RICHLAND 2, WALLA WALLA 0: Josie Corbin and Megan Haugen scored for the Bombers in an MCC win over the Blue Devils at Bomber Field.
Richland, which has won two games in a row, improved to 3-1 in league play and 4-1 overall.
Scoring: R, Josie Corbin 1G; 1, Megan Haugen 1G. Shots: WW 4, R 11. Saves: R, Kiara Litka 3, Emily McDonald 1.
HANFORD 1, MOSES LAKE 0: Kelsee Winston posted her second shutout of the season as the Falcons (3-2 overall) beat the Chiefs on the road in a nonleague game.
Freshman Emily Sondag scored Hanford’s goal with an assist by Dani Mendoza.
Highlights: Emily Sondag 1G, Dani Mendoza 1A. Shots: H 7, ML 13. Saves: H, Kelsee Winston 5; ML, Abigail Rosenbow 3.
KIONA-BENTON 5, WARDEN 2: Ariel Lofton scored her fourth hat trick of the season in leading the host Bears to an SCAC East win over the Cougars.
Hunter Anderson added a goal and an assist for Ki-Be (3-0 SCAC East).
Highlights: Ariel Lofton (KB) 3G; Hunter Anderson (KB) 1G, 1A; Jaime Sicilia (KB) 1G. Goalie: KB, Mickey Ramirez.
CONNELL 4, MABTON 0: After faltering their first two times on the pitch, the host Eagles finally notched a victory.
Genesis Morfin scored the first of her two goals in the 30th minute to open the scoring. She also assisted on Ana Hernandez’s goal in the 38th.
Eagles coach Hugo Garcia said he was relieved to get the win, which moved the team to 1-1-1 overall. Mabton fell to 0-3.
Scoring: C, Genesis Morfin 2G, 1A; C, Ana Hernandez 1G; C, Zahira Barragan 1G; C, Aliyah Salas 1A; C, Aileen Guzman 1A. Shots: Mabton 2, Connell 15. Saves: M, Britney Guerrero 8; C, Morgan Smith 2.
