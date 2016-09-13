Mid-Columbia soccer roundup: Summer Yates’ offense drives Chiawana past Walla Walla

Summer Yates scored four goals and had an assist to power the Chiawana High School girls soccer team to a 6-3 road win over Walla Walla on Tuesday night.
Freshman goalie Alisha Ramos had six saves for Chiawana (2-1 overall and Mid-Columbia Conference).
“Alisha is doing really well,” Chiawana coach Rich Zoller said. “She made some really nice saves tonight. We have a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores all over the place.”
Mariel Durand stopped three shots for Walla Walla (2-2 overall, 1-2 MCC).
Highlights: Summer Yates (C) 4G, 1A; Amber Gama (C) 1G, 1A. Shots: C 12, WW 12. Saves: C, Alisha Ramos 6. WW, Mariel Durand 3.
KAMIAKIN 4, KENNEWICK 0: Izzy Conover, Britney Donais, Kahlea Sullivan and Madison Aubrey scored for the host Braves in their MCC win over the Lions at Lampson Stadium.
Kamiakin (4-0 overall, 3-0 MCC) led 1-0 at halftime.
“I thought we had a good second half, and I thought Kennewick played a good first half,” Kamiakin coach Chris Erikson said.
Braves goalie Grace Wilbur recorded the shutout, stopping all three Kennewick shots. Olivia Blank finished with 17 saves for the Lions (1-3, 0-3).
Highlights: Izzy Conover (K) 1G; Britney Donais (K) 1G; Kahlea Sullivan (K) 1G; Madison Aubrey (K) 1G; River Holle (K) 1A; Kaeri Ward (K) 1A. Shots: Ken 3, Kam 31. Saves: Ken, Olivia Blank 17. Kam, Grace Wilbur 3.
HANFORD 1, PASCO 0: Jessica Maher scored off an assist by Sadie Newsome in the 18th minute, and Kelsee Winston was in goal as the Falcons (2-2 overall, 2-1 MCC) held on to beat the Bulldogs.
“It was a good win for us,” Hanford coach Kaylie Winston said. “Pasco really battled with us, but it was good to pull out the win.”
Daisy Torres stopped 13 shots for the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-3).
Hanford plays Thursday at Moses Lake, then goes to Southridge on Saturday.
“We’ve had one home game so far,” said Winston, whose team is back at Hanford next Tuesday against Kennewick.
Highlights: Jessica Maher (H) 1G; Sadie Newsome (H) 1A. Shots: H 18, P 3. Saves: H, Kelsee Winston 1. P, Daisy Torres 13.
PROSSER 2, GRANDVIEW 1 (SO): After the teams finished regulation tied at 1, they immediately went to a shootout, and the host Mustangs prevailed 4-2 to win the nonleague contest.
Hanna Clark scored in the seventh minute for Prosser (3-0-1), and Emily Gomez tied it up in the 50th for Grandview (0-2-1).
Highlights: Emily Gomez (G) 1G; Hanna Clark (P) 1G; Jennifer Inions (P) 1A. Shootout (Prosser 4-2): G, Areesa Trevino, Ana Marquez. P, Jamie Fassler, Nancy Andujo, Inions, Hannah Johnson. Total shots: G 17, P 19.
KIONA-BENTON 8, MABTON 0: Freshman Ariel Lofton scored three goals, boosting her season total to 11, as the Bears (4-0) trounced the host Vikings in a nonleague match.
Lofton also recorded an assist, and Hunter Anderson and Cierra Vickerman each had a pair of goals.
Highlights: Ariel Lofton (KB) 3G, 1A; Hunter Anderson (KB) 2G; Julie Ramos (KB) 1G; Cierra Vickerman (KB) 2G; Catie Wheeler (KB) 2A; Jamie Sicilia (KB) 1A. Shots, saves: N/A.
ROYAL 4, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Dani Lima scored twice to lead the Knights, who hosted the Hawks for the first time in an SCAC East match.
Highlights: Yajaira Michel (R) 1G; Dani Lima (R) 2G; Jenny Ledezma (R) 1G; Karla Villalobos (R) 1A. Shots, saves: N/A.
