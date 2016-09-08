Girls soccer: Yates scores twice to lead Chiawana over Richland 4-0

Summer Yates had a pair of goals and Alisha Ramos posted a shutout in leading the Chiawana Riverhawks to a 4-0 win over the visiting Richland Bombers in Mid-Columbia Conference soccer Thursday night.
“Our back line played really well, led by Kailey Leavens and Julianna Ventura,” Chiawana coach Rich Zoller said. “I thought we played really well in the first half, and Summer played really well. She was able to combine up top with a couple of girls and was dangerous.”
Ventura and Alexa Neff also scored for the Riverhawks (1-1).
Scoring: Summer Yates 2G; Julianna Ventura 1G; Alexa Neff 1G; Shots: R 2, C 10. Saves: R, Kiara Litka 3; C, Alisha Ramos 1.
KAMIAKIN 2, HANFORD 1 (OT): The two teams traded goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, and then went quiet until Izzy Conover scored the winner in the second overtime for the Braves in the Mid-Columbia Conference contest.
Taylor Matheny scored in the sixth minute for the host Falcons, only to see Aaliyah Valladares tie the score two minutes later for unbeaten Kamiakin (3-0).
Highlights: Taylor Matheny (H) G; Dani Mendoza (H) A; Aaliyah Valladares (K) G, A; Izzy Conover (K) G. Shots: Hanford 12, Kamiakin 12. Saves: H, Kelsee Winston 4; K, Grace Wilbur 7.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, PASCO 0: Haley Thomas had a pair of assists, and three difference players netted goals for the Suns in a MCC victory.
Kendall Pope, Morgan Nelson and Syd Sanders scored for Southridge, which outshot the Bulldogs 12-0.
Highlights: Kendall Pope (S) G; Haley Thomas (S) 2A; Morgan Nelson (S) G; Emma Schutt (S) A; Syd Sanders (S) G. Shots: Southridge 12, Pasco 0. Saves: S, Tiara Valadez 0.
KIONA-BENTON 4, CONNELL 1: Ariel Lofton scored three goals, and Cierra Vickerman added a goal and an assist to lead the Bears over the Eagles in the SCAC opener at Benton City.
Lofton a freshman, also had a hat trick in Tuesday’s win over Toppenish
Highlights: KB, Ariel Lofton 3G; KB, Cierra Vickerman 1G, 1A; KB, Hunter Anderson 1A. Goalies: KB, Mickey Ramirez.
ROYAL 6, GOLDENDALE 0: Noelia Juarez had two goals, and the Knights benefited from two own goals by the visiting Timberwolves in the lopsided win.
Scoring: Noelia Juarez 2G, Jennifer Ledezma 2A; Amy Sandoval 1G, McKenzie Garcia 1G. Shots: G 1, R 12. Saves: G, Hailey Bigbee 6; R, Denisse Arroyo 1.
