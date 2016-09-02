Prep football roundup: Hanford rolls over Davis 35-6

HANFORD 35, DAVIS 6: Garrett Horner and Brady White hooked up for two early touchdowns, and the Falcons rolled to a nonleague road win in their season opener Friday night.
Horner threw for 346 yards on 26-for-40 passing. Among his three TDs were throws of 19 and 21 yards to White in the first quarter. He found Thomas Kitchens for an 11-yard score in the third quarter.
Kitchens hauled in eight passes for 95 yards, while Joseph Gauthier had four for 86.
“I was pleased with our overall team effort,” Hanford coach Brett Jay said. “We’ve all worked hard, and all three facets of our game have improved.”
Jay gave a nod to the Falcons’ defensive front seven, which controlled the line of scrimmage throughout.
Hanford
14
7
14
0
—
35
Davis
0
6
0
0
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
Han — Brady White 19 pass from Garrett Horner (Woody Page kick)
Han — White 21 pass from Horner (Page kick)
Han — Gavin Cooper recovered fumble in end zone (Page kick)
Davis — Isaac Pastrana 11 run (pass failed)
Han — Thomas Kitchens 11 pass from Horner (Page kick)
Han — Mateo Valadez 3 run (Page kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Hanford, Valadez 11-79, Tayvonne Miller 16-44, Joe Gauthier 1-17, Horner 4-(minus 28), Team 1-(minus 19). Davis, Pastrana 4-43, Von Phothisane 12-29, Raven Bolen 3-8, Blayne Levene 1-(minus 3), Angel Amezola 2-(minus 5), Raul Martinez 5-(minus 16), Team 2-(minus 26).
PASSING — Hanford, Horner 26-40-1-346. Davis, Martinez 19-31-0-158, Amezola 2-4-0-10, Pastrana 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Hanford, Kitchens 8-95, Miller 6-55, Gauthier 4-86, Valadez 4-56, White 3-46, Drezdyn Lyons 1-7. Davis, Pastrana 10-86, Cory Ault 6-34, Bolen 2-28, Ivory Evans-Kimble 2-24, Phothisane 1-(minus 4).
EISENHOWER 43, PASCO 18: The Bulldogs had no answer for Drew Kornegay and Deltay Redick, who combined for three of the Ike QB’s four TD passes to hand the Bulldogs a nonleague loss in their season opener at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Pasco running back Deondre Hendrix had a big night, rushing for 109 yards and two first-half touchdowns as the Bulldogs trailed just 14-12 at the half. But the Cadets scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter. Kornegay finished with 224 yards in the air.
Pasco’s Keaton Stewart was 17-for-34 for 168 yards. Nine of his completions went to Ryan Calveard for 68 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Sandoval caught six passes for 82 yards.
Eisenhower
0
14
21
8
—
43
Pasco
0
12
0
6
—
18
SCORING PLAYS
P—Deondre Hendrix 10 run (kick fail)
E—Deltay Redick 45 pass from Drew Kornegay (kick fail)
E—Redick 14 pass from Kornegay (Redick from Kornegay)
P—Hendrix 8 run (run fail)
E—Quincy Backes 1 run (Brayden Oplinger kick)
E—Redick 1 pass from Kornegay (Oplinger kick)
E—Drew Reyes 2 pass from Kornegay (Oplinger kick)
E—Backes 68 run (Reyes run)
P—Ryan Calveard 19 pass from Keaton Stewart (pass fail)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — E, Backes 16-166, Kornegay 7-22. P, Hendrix 19-109, Stewart 13-18, Devin Cantu 2-2, Emilio Davila 2-(minus 1), Jose Cruz 3-0.
PASSING — E, Kornegay 13-25-1—224. P, Stewart 17-34-0—168.
RECEIVING — E, Redick 4-72, Reyes 4-17, Backes 3-32. P, Calveard 9-68, Jacob Sandoval 6-82, Avery Burrows 2-18.
ROYAL 21, ELLENSBURG 14: Kaden Jenks went 19-of-31 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for a score to help the defending Class 1A state champion Knights open the season with a home win over the 2A Bulldogs.
Adrian Trinidad scored two TDs for Royal, which led 14-0 at halftime.
Ellensburg’s 31-game regular-season winning streak came to an end, though Bryce Helgeson threw for 114 yards.
Ellensburg
0
0
7
7
—
14
Royal
7
7
0
7
—
21
SCORING PLAYS
Roy — Kaden Jenks 1 run (Alonso Hernandez kick)
Roy — Adrian Trinidad 1 run (Hernandez kick)
Ell — Nate Andaya 43 pass from Bryce Helgeson (Elliott Hougardy kick)
Roy — Trinidad 14 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
Ell — Jake Andrew 4 run (Hougardy kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ell, Mason Sherwood 11-45, Trace Townsend 7-32, Andrew 4-32, Brady Gibson 5-27, Helgeson 6-5. Roy, not reported.
PASSING — Ell, Helgeson 6-14-0-114. Roy, Jenks 19-31-0-177.
RECEIVING — Ell, Andaya 5-110, Xander Orejudos 1-4. Roy, not reported.
Grandview 43, Kiona-Benton 21: Alex Maya topped 200 total yards and scored a touchdown for the Bears in the nonleague road loss.
QB Leo Gomez threw for 192 yards.
Further stats were not available.
TRI-CITIES PREP 38, RIVERSIDE (ORE.) 0: Senior Gavin Baker ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns to help the Jaguars to a nonleague win over the Pirates at Chiawana High School.
Bubba Valencia added 140 yards rushing and a 4-yard TD run for TCP, which took a 25-0 lead at the half and never let up.
Colin Dickson accounted for the remaining touchdown, a 26-yard pass from Baker in the first quarter.
Senior linebacker Will Dituri had 12 tackles, while fellow senior Jacob Amato added four sacks, four tackles and knocked down a pass.
Mason Hegar threw for 112 yards and ran for 32 for the Pirates.
Riverside (Ore.)
0
0
0
0
—
0
Tri-Cities Prep
12
13
6
7
—
38
SCORING PLAYS
TCP—Gavin Baker 14 run (kick failed)
TCP—Colin Dickson 26 pass from Baker (kick failed)
TCP—Baker 1 run (Landon Amato kick)
TCP—Baker 5 run (pass failed)
TCP—Bubba Valencia 4 run (kick failed)
TCP—Baker 12 run (Jacob Amato kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — R, Mason Hegar 6-32, Kylar Sorensen 5-27, Aristotle Rockwell 1-7; Anthony Ramirez 3-2; TCP, Baker 19-186, Valencia 25-140, Nate Vituri 9-74.
PASSING — R, Hegar 13-31-2-112; TCP, Baker 1-12-0-26.
RECEIVING — R, Noe Madrigal 6-43, Aramis Corpus 1-31, Kylar Sorensen 4-25, Rockwell 1-6, Eon Castillo 1-7; TCP, Dickson 1-26.
MAC-HI 14, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 7
Late Thursday
D-W
7
0
0
0
—
7
Mac-Hi
0
7
0
7
—
14
SCORING PLAYS
D-W — Bren 24 pass from Dunn (T. Willis kick)
Mac — Kilburg 5 run (Saldana kick)
Mac — Fehrenbacker 1 run (Saldana kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — D-W, Martin 17-95, Dieu 2-4, Dunn 3-1, Philbrook 2-4, Team 2-(minus 20). Mac, Kilburg 10-11-1, Birdwell 14-55, Gonzales 1-0, Chester 14-78, Fehrenbacker 3-0-1, Leonetti 1-2, Team 6-(minus 22).
PASSING — D-W, Dunn 11-29-3-131. Mac, Birdwell 11-15-0-105.
RECEIVING — D-W, Bren 8-104, Woolridge 3-27. Mac, Garcia 5-47, Fehrenbacker 3-35, Crisman 2-23, Kilburg 1-0.
