Kamiakin shuts out Eastmont in season opener

When asked if there was anything his Kamiakin Braves needed to work on for next week, coach Scott Biglin smiled.
“Well, that last punt. And we did miss an extra point,” he recalled.
The mistakes were few and far between and can only be identified in slow motion during a film session. The Braves played nearly flawless as they coasted to a 44-0 win Friday over Eastmont in the season opener for both teams at Lampson Stadium.
“We played well,” Biglin said. “We came out and did a lot of good things.”
The Braves, with a host of new players in several positions, looked like an experienced team that was playing Week 8, not Week 1.
The offense, as expected, was led by quarterback Zach Borisch and running back Jethro Questad, who rolled up 104 yards on the ground. The two picked apart and sliced their way through the Wildcats’ defense, accounting for five of the Braves’ six touchdowns in the game.
But it was the Braves’ relentless defense that fueled the offense.
Eastmont struggled to get a first down and never got inside the Braves’ 30-yard line all night.
“All the credit goes to the defense,” said receiver Isaiah Brimmer. “All those guys got us going and set (the offense) up all night.”
Brimmer finished with four catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
Field position
Field position or the lack of, was the story of the game early on.
The Braves started their first two drives at the Eastmont 32-yard line after the defense forced two quick punts from the Wildcats.
The first Kamiakin drive ended with a touchdown in just three plays, capped by a Benson Smith touchdown to give the Braves a 7-0 lead. The second drive started in the exact same spot and ended almost the same way. This time it was Questad scoring the touchdown on a 14-yard run.
The Braves’ third drive started at the Eastmont 28, and the fourth at the Eastmont 49. In fact, all six Kamiakin offensive possessions in the first half started in Eastmont territory as the Braves took a 27-0 lead into halftime.
“We wanted to come out fast and knock them off their feet,” Brimmer said.
Dominant defense
Holding the Wildcats to two three-and-outs on their first two possessions was a sign of things to come. Eastmont struggled to run against the shifting, blitzing defense of the Braves. The passing game had less success.
The Wildcats had just 23 yards passing on the night, and 43 yards rushing. Eastmont had 13 plays for negative yards over the course of the game.
“Our defense was great; we were flying to the ball all night,” Biglin said.
What’s next
It will be hard to top the opening-night effort for the Braves. In reality, the only black mark on the game would be the 13 penalties.
After being so good, so fast, how do the Braves get better for next week?
“We have to come hungry to practice and keep working,” Brimmer said.
Eastmont
0
0
0
0
—
0
Kamiakin
14
13
17
0
—
44
SCORING PLAYS
K — Benson Smith 1 run (Garrett Paxton kick)
K — Jethro Questad 14 run (Paxton kick)
K — Isaiah Brimmer 16 pass from Zach Borisch (kick fail)
K — Darreon Moore 9 pass from Borisch (Paxton kick)
K — Champ Grayson 10 pass from Borisch (Paxton kick)
K — FG Paxton 29
K — Brimmer 28 pass from Borisch (Paxton kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — E, Christian Thorn 20-48, Nathan Schwinkendorf 12-(minus-7). K, Questad 10-104.
PASSING — E, Schwinkendorf 3-11-0-23. Borisch 13-19-0-149.
RECEIVING — E, Brandon Wilson 1-14, Deven Schneider 1-9. K, Brimmer 4-62, Smith 5-61.
