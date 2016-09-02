LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 1 Mid-Columbia high school football

Andrew Vargas strikes again. The Chiawana running back rumbles 64 yards for a score and a 26-0 lead over Moses Lake.
Meanwhile, Richland’s William Harshaw-McDonald blocks a 28-yard field-goal attempt, keeping things tied at 7 between the Bombers and Skyline.
***
Defending Class 2A state champ Prosser takes a 7-0 lead against Kennewick on Tanner Bolt’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Chase Courtney. ...
And wait, make that 14-0 after Bolt’s 31-yard TD throw to Logan Hamlin. There’s 11:03 to play in the first half.
Meanwhile, Pasco gets on the board against Eisenhower with Deondre Hendrix’s 11-yard TD run. It’s 6-0 Bulldogs at Edgar Brown Stadium with 10:23 remaining in the second quarter.
Hanford ends the first quarter with a 14-0 lead over Davis.
***
The Richland Bombers have tied things up against the Skyline Spartans at Fran Rish Stadium. Josh Mendoza caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Stevens to make it 7-7.
Just before the end of the first quarter, Troy Simpkins found Hanford transfer Josiah Richardson on a 20-yard touchdown pass, giving Chiawana a 13-0 lead against Moses Lake.
Hermiston leads Union (Wash.) 7-6 after one quarter.
Meanwhile, host Royal took a 14-0 lead against Ellensburg with 9:49 to go in the first half.
***
Welcome to the 2016 prep football season.
We can cross one game off the list tonight. There won’t be any football between Odessa-Harrington and St. John-Endicott because of a problem with the lights.
But Chiawana might provide some electricity tonight. Andrew Vargas, the leading rusher in the Mid-Columbia Conference last year and a returning all-state running back, scored on a 40-yard touchdown run to put the Riverhawks up 7-0 in Moses Lake.
Other updates: Isaiah Shim scampered in from 9 yards out to give Skyline a 7-0 lead over Richland with 8:41 to go in the first quarter at Fran Rish Stadium, according to the Herald’s Dustin Brennan. Meanwhile, Kamiakin leads Eastmont 14-0, and Walla Walla trails Lewiston 6-0. Hanford leads Davis 14-0 after Garrett Horner’s two touchdown passes to Brady White. Defending Class 1A state champion Royal is up 7-0 against Ellensburg after one quarter.
