These Mid-Columbia football players will suit up one last time

Cade Jensen will throw his last pass as a high school football player June 29.
The Richland quarterback, who helped lead the Bombers to the 4A state title, will lead the East team in the 54th Annual 4A/3A East-West All-State Game at Gonzaga Prep High School in Spokane. Game time is 6 p.m.
"I have a few good memories from there," Jensen of Gonzaga Prep, which the Bombers beat 28-21 in the 4A state quarterfinals in November. "I think the game will be a celebration of my accomplishments and that of the team. When I go there, people will know who I am because of what we did as a team."
Jensen, the Mid-Columbia Conference offensive player of the year, is the lone Mid-Columbia player on the East roster. His teammate Adam Weissenfels was invited to play, but he must report June 26 to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
That leaves Jensen, the 4A first-team all-state quarterback, on his own, but he said there are some good players on the East roster.
"There's one or two from G-Prep and Central Valley," Jensen said. "I've heard of the names before. I've played against a majority of them. There is talent there. I heard it's a bunch of fun."
Jensen, who plans to major in pre-dentistry at Eastern Oregon University, threw for 3,400 yards and 48 touchdowns during his senior season, completing 63 percent of his passes. He also had four rushing touchdowns.
Jensen reports to EOU in August and will have nearly two months of football before school is in session.
24th Annual Earl Barden Classic
Six Mid-Columbia players will pull on their pads for the 2A/1A/2B All-State Game on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima. Game time is 1 p.m.
Royal, the 1A state champion, will send receiver/defensive back Corbin Christensen and lineman Raynor Beierle to Yakima, while Connell lineman Seer Deines will join them on the East team.
Kiona-Benton receiver Daniel Rizin, Othello running back/linebacker Trevor Helmes and DeSales tight end/linebacker Matt Baumgart also on are on the East roster.
"The cool thing, is I have been sending kids for 20-plus years," Connell coach Wayne Riner said. "Not one has had a bad experience. I wish every kid could have that experience."
Deines was the SCAC defensive player of the year, while Christensen was the offensive player of the year. Beierle and Rizen were first-team SCAC selections.
The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Deines, who won a state heavyweight wrestling title in February, and the 1A state shot put title in May, is headed to Montana State to play football.
"It was nice to have him as a three-year starter," Riner said of Deines. "And he played a lot as a freshman. This will be a good experience for him. They do a lot of fun stuff. He is looking forward to it."
Beierle (6-2, 275) will play college football at Fresno City College, while Christensen (6-3, 175) will serve an LDS mission. When he returns, he will attend Weber State and play football as a preferred walk-on.
Baumgart (6-0, 190) was the EWAC defensive player of the year, and was a first-team tight end. Baumgart will attend Central Washington University, and is enrolled in the paramedic program. He does not plan to play football.
Rizen plans to attend the Walla Walla Community College branch in Lewiston, Idaho, and play football for the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers.
With Lewis-Clark State College, the Northwest Indian College and WWCC not having football programs, the Loggers provide student athletes the opportunity to play football.
