Richland’s football state champs start to sign with colleges, will team up with other locals

Ryan Piper signed to play football for Eastern Oregon University on Wednesday, one of the first of several players from the state championship-winning Richland High School team expected to commit in the near future.
A defensive back and wide receiver, Piper was a captain for the 4A title-touting Bombers during his senior season.
EOU’s 32-man recruiting class features several local players, including Kennewick’s Moses McAninch (defensive lineman) and Cedric Riel (running back/safety); Southridge lineman/long-snapper Flynn McPheron; Hermistion running back Jonthan Hinkle; Prosser lineman Dawson Frakes; and Royal lineman Raynor Beierle.
ALVAREZ, LEE SIGN WITH CENTRAL
Never miss a local story.
Two of the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top linemen over the past couple seasons will go from bitter rivals to teammates next year, as Richland’s Jax Lee and Chiawana’s Josh Alvarez signed with Central Washington University.
Both were All-MCC first team picks the past two seasons, Lee on the defensive side and Alvarez as an offensive lineman. Alvarez played tackle on one of the state’s top O-lines, but said he might move to the interior at CWU.
“It’s close to home, a big family atmosphere, just a lot of close guys coming together to play football,” Alvarez said of what he liked about Central. “I’m super excited. It should be super fun, a great opportunity to keep playing football and get an education at the same time.”
The Wildcats won 11 of their regular season games last season before falling to Texas A&M-Commerce 34-31 in overtime in the Division-II regional quarterfinals.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments