Tri-Cities Prep announces football matchup with California’s St. Bernard’s Catholic

The Tri-Cities Prep football team will get a chance to prove itself early on next season.
St. Bernard’s Catholic (of Eureka, Calif.) has placed in the top three of its North Coast Section in each of the past four years, amassing a total record of 48-6, and on Sept. 29 will take on Prep at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The game will come in the fourth week of the season for the Jaguars, who have reached the state playoffs in their first two seasons following their move up to the 2B ranks, which included going undefeated against EWAC competition this past season. TCP won the 1B state championship in 2009 and reached the state semifinals in ‘07.
The Jags are set to return 10 defensive and eight of 11 offensive starters next season.
The St. Bernard’s Catholic Crusaders won the NCS 5 Championship and a CIF Bowl Series Championship in 2015, and have placed second in the section the past two years.
