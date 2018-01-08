Royal’s Allred up for national high school coach of the year

In addition to being named the Seahawks High School Football Coach of the Year, Royal’s Wiley Allred was nominated by the team for the NFL’s highest youth coaching honor, the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.
The winner of the Don Shula Award — given to the nation’s top coach who displays integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success — will be announced during the third quarter of the 2018 Pro Bowl on Jan. 28 in Orlando; the day after Allred will be inducted in the Washington State High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Two finalists for the Don Shula Award will each receive $15,000, with $10,000 being donated to their school’s football program.
The nominees from all 32 NFL teams, including Allred, are invited to take part in events throughout Pro Bowl week, including a special coach’s clinic, a VIP visit to Pro Bowl practices and the USA Football National Conference.
Allred led the Knights to their third straight state championship this season, the seventh in his 18 years as the team’s head coach, while helping them extend their winning streak to 41 games, the sixth-longest streak in the nation.
