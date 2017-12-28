Bursting at the seams: Richland football coach and players make room for USA Today awards

Richland football coach Mike Neidhold and players Adam Weissenfels and Jax Lee on Thursday were named to the USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA state football team.
Neidhold led the Bombers to a 14-0 season and their third state title — their first since 1999 — with a 28-21 win over Woodinville in the Class 4A title game.
Weissenfels was named to the first team as a defensive back, while Lee was selected as a second-team defensive lineman.
Weissenfels was named the Associated Press Washington state 4A player of the year. He finished the season with 16 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was a consensus All-State player, also being named to the News Tribune’s and Seattle Times’ teams.
Lee also was a first-team all-state selection on the defensive line.
Also honored was Kamiakin wide receiver Champ Grayson, who was a second-team receiver. Grayson was a first-team all-state receiver at the Class 3A level.
