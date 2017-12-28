Richland lineman Jax Lee (50) kisses the trophy as the Bombers celebrate winning the 4A state football title Dec. 2 at the Tacoma Dome.
Richland lineman Jax Lee (50) kisses the trophy as the Bombers celebrate winning the 4A state football title Dec. 2 at the Tacoma Dome. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Richland lineman Jax Lee (50) kisses the trophy as the Bombers celebrate winning the 4A state football title Dec. 2 at the Tacoma Dome. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Football

Bursting at the seams: Richland football coach and players make room for USA Today awards

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

December 28, 2017 06:15 PM

Richland football coach Mike Neidhold and players Adam Weissenfels and Jax Lee on Thursday were named to the USA Today American Family Insurance All-USA state football team.

Neidhold led the Bombers to a 14-0 season and their third state title — their first since 1999 — with a 28-21 win over Woodinville in the Class 4A title game.

Weissenfels was named to the first team as a defensive back, while Lee was selected as a second-team defensive lineman.

Weissenfels was named the Associated Press Washington state 4A player of the year. He finished the season with 16 total touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was a consensus All-State player, also being named to the News Tribune’s and Seattle Times’ teams.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lee also was a first-team all-state selection on the defensive line.

Also honored was Kamiakin wide receiver Champ Grayson, who was a second-team receiver. Grayson was a first-team all-state receiver at the Class 3A level.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12

    Kamiakin football defeats Kennewick during a Mid-Columbia Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 13 at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.

See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12

See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 0:40

See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12
Kamiakin football team heads to state 0:41

Kamiakin football team heads to state
Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football 1:09

Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football

View More Video