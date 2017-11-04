Kamiakin’s relentless pass rush paces narrow playoff win over Lakes

Kamiakin captains Colten Chelin (2), Benson Smith (1), Champ Grayson (17) and Payton Flynn (4) come out for the coin flip before a game against Richland earlier this season. The Braves beat Lakes 24-21 on Saturday at Lampson Stadium in a winner-to-state Week 10 game. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file