Saturday prep football: Kamiakin seeks revenge against Lakes in Week 10 playoff

The Lakes High School football team is starting to become something of a fixture in the Tri-Cities, but mostly to the chagrin of the Kennewick schools.
Last year, the Lancers went on the road to knock upstart Southridge out in the first round of the state playoffs with a 24-17 victory. They did same thing to Kamiakin the year before, that time in a high-scoring, 53-34 affair.
But the defending state champion No. 5 Braves (8-1, No. 1 MCC 3A) will get a shot at redemption as they host the Lancers (6-3, No. 3 3A Pierce County) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium in a Week 10 playoff game, the winner of which will advance to the state playoffs.
If Kamiakin wins, it will make its ninth trip to state in the past 12 years (missed in 2008, ‘12 and ‘14). Lakes has missed state just six times in the past 28 years.
Here’s a look at how the teams stack up:
Lakes (6-3, No. 3 in 3A Pierce County) at (5) Kamiakin (8-1, No. 1 MCC 3A)
When, where: 1 p.m., Lampson Stadium
Last meeting: Lakes def. Kamiakin 53-34 in 2015 state playoffs
Team offense: Lak—1674 rush, 1731 pass, 379.8/game total, 263 points. Kam—1282 rush, 1973 pass, 361.7/game total, 323 points
Key players: Lak—QB/K Liam Bladow (104-171-7—1731, 13TD); RB/LB Khalil Lewis (169-1275, 13TD rush; 20-316, 3TD rec; 52 tackles, 10TFL, 5 sacks, 2INT); WR/DB Na’hoku Agor (25-419, 1TD rec; 28-170, 5TD rush; 51 tackles); WR/KR/FS Cody Roe (34-814, 7TD). Kam—QB Payton Flynn (147-287-13—1946, 22TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (50-779, 11 total TD; 3INT); WR/DB Colten Chelin (39-435, 3TD); Benson Smith (38-473, 11 total TD); RB Tuna Altahir (109-712, 9TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (39XP, 1FG); LB Parker Larson
Last week: Bethel def. Lakes 21-19; Kamiakin def. Southridge 56-20
Next week: Winner plays either Stadium (4-5, No. 4 3A Pierce County) or (7) Timberline (9-0, No. 1 3A South Sound) in first round of state
