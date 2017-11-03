Saturday prep football: Kamiakin seeks revenge against Lakes in Week 10 playoff

Kamiakin’s Champ Grayson (17), Payton Flynn (4) and Benson Smith (1) lead the Braves onto the field at Lampson Stadium before a Sept. 15 game against the Chiawana Riverhawks. Kamiakin will host Lakes at 1 p.m. Saturday in a winner-to-state, Week 10 playoff game. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file