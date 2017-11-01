Richland climbs to second in 4A football poll

The Richland Bombers finally are getting noticed.
For weeks, the undefeated Bombers have been ranked third or fourth in the weekly polls, and on occasion, have earned a first-place vote along the way.
This week, Richland is ranked No. 2 in the Class 4A poll, garnering four first-place votes. The Bombers trail top-ranked Woodinville by just two points.
The Bombers (9-0) will host Mead (5-4) in a District 8 state qualifier at 7 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.
The move up comes after Camas, ranked No. 1 all season, lost to Union 14-13 last week. The Papermakers fell to No. 4 while Union is ranked No. 3.
The Chiawana Riverhawks (7-2) came in at No. 7 this week. They will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Gonzaga Prep (6-3).
Kamiakin is ranked fifth in the Class 3A poll, which is led by Eastside Catholic, which picked up all 10 first-place votes.
The Braves (8-1), whose only loss is to Richland this season, will host Lakes (6-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium in a regional crossover for a state berth.
The Royal Knights, who have won 36 consecutive games, picked up nine of 10 first-place votes to remain atop the Class 1A poll.
Royal, which has the longest current win streak in Washington high school football, also has the 10th longest streak in the United States. Kimberly High School in Wisconsin has a 67-game win streak.
The Knights (9-0) will host La Salle (4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in an SCAC loser-out crossover.
Connell (8-1), which is No. 2 in the 1A poll, will will host Granger at 7 p.m. Friday.
There were no 2B or 1B polls this week.
Washington Prep Polls
Class 4A
1. Woodinville (6)
9-0
96
2. Richland (4)
9-0
94
3. Union
8-1
76
4. Camas
8-1
63
5. Graham-Kapowsin
8-1
48
6. Puyallup
8-1
46
7. Chiawana
7-2
32
8. Central Valley
8-1
25
9. Gonzaga Prep
7-2
21
(tie) Lake Stevens
8-1
21
Others receiving 6 or more points: Monroe 14. Enumclaw 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (10)
8-0
100
2. O’Dea
7-1
79
3. Ferndale
8-0
74
4. Bellevue
8-1
72
5. Kamiakin
8-1
61
6. Lincoln
8-1
52
7. Timberline
9-0
46
8. Edmonds-Woodway
8-1
28
9. Oak Harbor
8-1
20
10. Mt. Spokane
7-2
13
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (9)
8-1
99
2. Tumwater (1)
7-2
84
3. Hockinson
9-0
81
4. West Valley (Spokane)
9-0
71
5. North Kitsap
8-0
48
6. Liberty (Issaquah)
7-1
47
7. Selah
7-0
46
8. Sedro-Woolley
6-3
17
9. Fife
8-1
15
10. Lakewood
7-2
12
Others receiving 6 or more points: Prosser 10. Steilacoom 10.
Class 1A
1. Royal (9)
9-0
99
2. Connell
8-1
85
3. Meridian (1)
9-0
77
4. Montesano
9-0
70
5. Colville
8-1
57
6. Cascade Christian
8-1
47
7. Okanogan
8-0
39
8. Zillah
8-1
33
9. LaCenter
6-2
29
10. Newport
7-1
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
