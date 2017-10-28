Tri-Cities Prep runs away with EWAC football title

Tri-Cities Prep captured the EWAC football crown Friday with a 44-6 victory over Kittitas at Chiawana High School.
The Jaguars, who ran the table in the EWAC with a 7-0 record (8-1 overall), will host Brewster (5-3) on Nov. 3 at Chiawana. Game time has not been determined.
The trio of Bubba Valencia (150 yard), Zerek Baker (85), and Kobe Singleton (70) rushed for more than 300 yards (305) for the fifth time this season. Singleton also threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Valencia ran for touchdowns of 14, 3 and 9 yards.
Kittitas scored on a 2-yard run by Bryce Anderson on the last play of the game to avoid the shutout.
Kittitas
0
0
0
6
—
6
Tri-Cities Prep
0
24
20
0
—
44
SCORING PLAYS
T—Bubba Valencia 14 run (run failed)
T—Safety, ball snapped out of endzone
T—Zerek Baker 20 pass from Kobe Singleton (Singleton run)
T—Kendric Sheehan 25 pass from Singleton (Sheehan pass from Singleton)
T—Baker 22 pass from Singleton (run failed)
T—Valencia 3 run (Valencia run)
T—Valencia 9 run (pass failed)
K—Bryce Anderson 2 run (no PAT attempted)
HERMISTON 42, PENDLETON 15: Andrew James ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 142 yards and three more touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over the Buckaroos in 5A Special District 1 action at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds.
It was the 92nd meeting between the two teams. The Bulldogs have won the past six.
Hermiston jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, but the Buckaroos (5-4, 4-3 SD1) came back to take a 15-14 lead in the third off a pair of touchdown passes from Nick Bower.
It was all Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) from there.
James threw scoring passes of 43 and 79 yards to Jordan Ramirez and Joey Gutierrez, and finished the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown run with 7:24 left in the game.
Hermiston will host LaSalle (5-4) at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 the first round of the state playoffs.
Hermiston
14
0
15
13
—
42
Pendleton
0
8
7
0
—
15
SCORING PLAYS
H—Dayshawn Neal 19 pass from Andrew James (Neal kick)
H—James 77 run (Neal kick)
P—Cam Sandford 3 pass from Nick Bower (Umbarger pass from Bower)
P—Sandford 63 pass from Bower (Umbarger kick)
H—Jordan Ramirez 43 pass from James (Neal run)
H—Joey Gutierrez 79 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—Jonathan Hinkle 24 run (kick failed)
H—James 54 run (Neal kick)
QUINCY 26, GRANDVIEW 14: James Barrientes returned an interception 55 for a touchdown, but the Greyhounds did not have enough weapons to keep pace with the Jackrabbits in CWAC action in Grandview.
Roy Campuzano also scored for Grandview, hauling in a 12-yard scoring pass from Case Graf, who finished with 172 yards passing.
Christian Gomez ran for 39 yards and Ricky Abarca for 37 for the Greyhounds.
Quincy
7
12
7
0
—
26
Grandview
0
7
7
0
—
14
ROYAL 75, RIVER VIEW 0: Sawyer Jenks completed 7 of 8 passes for 190 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights rolled to an SCAC East home victory over the Panthers.
Isacc Ellis was on the receiving end of two of Jenks’ touchdown passes, while Angel Farias caught a 52-yard scoring pass, returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown, and finished the night with a fumble return for a score that put Royal up 55-0 in the second quarter.
Tucker Janett ran for touchdowns of 5 and 35 yards for the Knights (9-0, 7-0 SCAC), who had 455 yards of offense.
Defensively, Juan Ojeda had two interceptions, and returned one 41 yards for a touchdown.
River View (1-8, 1-6) was limited to three first downs and 72 yards of offense.
River View
0
0
0
0
—
0
Royal
27
35
13
0
—
75
SCORING PLAYS
R—Angel Farias 64 punt return (Alonso Hernandez kick)
R—Isaac Ellis 34 pass from Sawyer Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Farias 52 pass from Jenks (kick failed)
R—CJ Quintero 50 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Corbin Christensen 13 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Ellis 33 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Lorenzo Myrick 2 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Farias fumble return (Hernandez kick)
R—Juan Ojeda 41 INT return (Hernandez kick)
R—Tucker Janett 5 run (kick failed)
R—Janett 35 run (Osvaldo Guerrera kick)
COLUMBIA-BURBANK 46, COLLEGE PLACE 19: Rece Humphreys threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Coyotes to an SCAC East road win over the Hawks.
Humphreys also ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Burbank, which improved to 2-5 in league play (4-5 overall).
College Place (3-6, 1-6 East) pulled within 14-7 in the second quarter, but didn’t have much firepower after that.
Miguel Moreno led College Place with 211 yards passing and one touchdown.
Burbank
14
8
12
12
—
46
College Place
0
7
12
0
—
19
SCORING PLAYS
CB—Rece Humphreys 25 run (pass failed)
CB—Wyatt Schafer 26 pass from Humphreys (Schafer pass from Humphreys)
CP—Braeden Schwarz 9 run (Miguel Moreno kick)
CB—Abraham Garcia 7 pass from Humphreys (Garcia run)
CP—Axel Kehrein 60 pass from Moreno (kick failed)
CB—Humphreys 45 run (run failed)
CP—Schwarz 7 run (pass failed)
CB—Jacob DeBord 8 run (run failed)
CB—Schafer 7 pass from Humphreys (run failed)
CB—Devin Martin 22 pass from Humphreys (pass failed)
KIONA-BENTON 34, WARDEN 12: Leo Gomez threw for 173 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bears to an SCAC East road win over the Cougars.
Daniel Rizin caught five passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns for Ki-Be, while Alex Maya rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Rizin, Martine Villarreal and Jorge Mondragon had interceptions for the Bears to help seal a playoff spot.
Kiona-Benton
0
14
7
13
—
34
Warden
0
12
0
0
—
12
