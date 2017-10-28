Chiawana rolls Wa-Hi, might lose Graff for playoff game

Was the Chiawana High School football team frustrated after losing to No. 3 Richland by a point last week? Maybe.

Whatever the Riverhawks’ motivation, they took it out on Walla Walla Friday night, smacking the Blue Devils 47-7 in their MCC finale at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium on Senior Night.

“I feel like if we played them (Richland) again, we would beat ‘em,” senior offensive guard Julian Benitez said. “But yeah, we kind of used that for our motivation this week. We came out, got the job done, and I feel like we got a pretty good win today.”

Despite a few lapses toward the end of the first half, the Riverhawks defense was pretty stout, surrendering just 149 total yards.

“The defense, we had our ups and downs,” said senior linebacker Austin Penny, who registered two sacks, two tackles for loss and a punt block. “But Chiawana Riverhawks, if we’re messing up we’ve gotta come back, 100 percent flying to the ball. That’s what we kept in the back of our minds is we’re always 100 percent. You can’t let up.”

Offensively, the Riverhawks were as balanced as ever, as Enoch Vargas completed 13 of 21 passes for 255 yards and two scores (Josiah Richardson caught eight for 153 and one TD), and Ethan Garcia and Tayden Jenkins each had 14 carries for a combined 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Garcia credited the recent success of the offense (45.2 points per game since Week 5) to the big boys up front.

“Our offensive line, it’s the best one in the state,” he said. “Every single one of those guys are the best, and that’s the only I reason I’ve got all the yards and carries that I’ve got.”

Chiawana scored on the game’s opening drive — a safety caused by a Walla Walla long snap going over the punter’s head and through the end zone — then added four touchdowns, by four different players, on its first six offensive possessions. And then the Blue Devils offense suddenly sprang to life.

They picked up their first first down of the game with 4 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter when Jared McAlvey leaped to pull down a Nickolas Zehner pass for a 42-yard pickup. Three plays later, Edwin Romero scooted in from 5 yards out to put the Blue Devils on the board, making it 30-7.

Chiawana turned the ball over on downs near midfield with 1:23 left in the half, giving Walla Walla a chance to cut into the deficit even more. McAlvey lined up a 34-yard field goal with 1 second to go, but never got to attempt it as the snap was too tall for the holder.

The Riverhawks defense recovered after some half-time motivation, shutting out Wa-Hi in the second half, and Garcia and Jenkins each punched in their second touchdown runs to make it 47-7, starting the running clock with 10 minutes left in the game.

Walla Walla's Josiah Wik (8) is brought down by Chiawana's Gabe Schilz (10) for a loss of yardage as senior defenders Josh Alvarez (51), Anthony Liudahl (5) and Josiah Richardson (2) converge on the play. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

McAlvey caught two passes from Zehner for 70 yards, and Romero had 35 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

UNTIMELY EJECTION

As dominant a performance as the Riverhawks served up, they may suffer a huge loss heading into the playoffs.

Near end of the third quarter, Riley Cissne appeared to make his second interception of the game, but it was called back because of a big hit on intended receiver Mason Knowles. One of the Chiawana assistant coaches came onto the field to argue the call, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, continued arguing, and drew a second flag.

In high school football, that triggers an automatic ejection for the coach — the head coach, in this case Hall-of-Famer Steve Graff.

It’s possible Graff will also be disqualified from next week’s MCC-GSL playoff game (6 p.m. Friday at No. 10 Gonzaga Prep (7-2, 4-1)), pending a report from the officials.

Chiawana athletic director John Cazier said he isn’t worried either way, citing the experience of Graff’s assistants — many of whom were on his staff back at Pasco, before Chiawana opened its doors.

“Obviously Steve is very good at what he does,” Cazier said. “But the guys he has around him have been there a long time. If it comes to that, I don’t see it being a problem.”

EXTRA POINTS

Chiawana easily could have added another first-half TD, as Vargas hit a wide open AJ Vongphachanh deep down field on the team’s second drive of the game. But Zehner gave chase and knocked the ball out of the 6-3, 215-pound senior’s hands at the 1-yard line, and Keldan Swant recovered it in the end zone for a touchback. ... The blowout was further hindered by a bevy of Riverhawks penalties. Even taking out the personal fouls on the bench, Chiawana racked up 133 penalty yards on 15 infractions, typified by the team being forced to punt in the third quarter on fourth-and-35; although the Riverhawks did recover a Wa-Hi fumble on that punt, eventually setting up a Ryan Lowry field goal. ... Even though he had an interception called back, Cissne, a sophomore, still had a pick in the second quarter. He leads the league with seven this season.

