Kamiakin offense erupts in 56-20 win over Southridge

As the Kamiakin High School football team can attest, defense wins championships; that’s what got them a state title last year.
But apparently what wins senior night games and regular season finales is just scoring lots and lots of points, like the Braves did in their 56-20 win over Southridge in a late Thursday MCC matchup at Lampson Stadium.
Champ Grayson caught eight passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns, and registered the game’s opening score on a 63-yard punt return. Payton Flynn completed 20 of 29 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Tuna Altahir carried it 16 times for 144 yards with two scores.
Even the kicker, Kaden Shymanski, had a banner day, nailing all eight of his extra-point attempts.
Southridge quarterback Mason Perez was slinging the ball all over as well, completing 21 of 39 passes for 311 yards, and hitting Logan Grigg on all three of his TD connections. Grigg, whose receiving stats weren’t listed in the top 15 of the league before the game, caught nine passes for 210 yards.
With the loss, Southridge (3-6, 2-5) was eliminated from postseason contention, with Kennewick — a 35-7 winner over Pasco on Thursday — usurping its spot as the MCC’s No. 2 Class 3A team. The Lions (3-6, 2-5) play at Shadle Park on Tuesday.
Having already clinched the top seed, Kamiakin (8-1, 6-1) hosts the winner of Friday’s Lakes-Bethel game, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Southridge
7
0
6
7
—
20
Kamiakin
28
14
14
0
—
56
SCORING PLAYS
K—Champ Grayson 63 punt return (Kaden Shymanski kick)
M—Logan Grigg 69 pass from Mason Perez (Peyton Monson kick(
K—Grayson 19 pass from Payton Flynn (Shymanski kick)
K—Benson Smith 4 pass from Payton Flyn (Shymanski kick)
K—Tuna Altahir 3 run (Shymanski kick)
K—Altahir 69 run (Shymanski kick
K—Chase Kissell 46 fumble return (Shymanski kick)
S—Grigg 83 pass from Perez (kick failed)
K—Smith 1 run (Shymanski kick)
K—Grayson 11 pass from Flynn (Shymanski kick)
S—Grigg 5 pass from Perez (Monson kick)
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments