Kennewick rolls Pasco, into postseason with Kamiakin win over Southridge

More Videos 2:09 Kennewick hitting its stride with critical win over Pasco Pause 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 1:58 Reid Romine from Richland talks about demonstrations at Kennewick schools meeting 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 2:25 Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge 0:52 Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 1:09 Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football 4:20 Liberty Christian football prepares for Week 6 3:47 Kamiakin football beats Hermiston 54-6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kennewick hitting its stride with critical win over Pasco Needing a win to have a chance at extending their season, the Kennewick Lions rolled the Pasco Bulldogs 35-7 on Thursday night at Lampson Stadium. Kennewick will clinch a playoff spot if Kamiakin beats Southridge later tonight. Needing a win to have a chance at extending their season, the Kennewick Lions rolled the Pasco Bulldogs 35-7 on Thursday night at Lampson Stadium. Kennewick will clinch a playoff spot if Kamiakin beats Southridge later tonight. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

