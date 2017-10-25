Undefeated Richland No. 3 in 4A football poll

The Richland Bombers will try to finish the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season with a perfect record Friday night when they take on Hanford at Fran Rish Stadium.
The Bombers (8-0, 7-0 MCC) come in at the No, 4 this week in the Class 4A football poll, and garnered a first-place vote along the way. Richland trails No. 2 Woodinville by just seven points. Camas retained it’s No. 1 ranking.
Chiawana (6-2), which hosts Walla Walla on Friday, is ranked No. 8.
In the Class 3A poll, Kamiakin (7-1, 6-1 MCC) held steady at No. 5. The Braves, who finish the regular season Thursday against Southridge, suffered their only loss to Richland in Week 6.
Eastside Cathlolic picked up all 12 first-place votes to remain atop the 3A poll.
Two-time defending state champion Royal (8-0) still rules the roost in the Class 1A poll, picking up 12 of 13 first-place votes. Connell (7-1), whose only loss is to Royal, is ranked No. 2.
The Knights host River View on Friday, while the Eagles play at Wahluke.
Tri-Cities Prep (7-1) came in at No. 9 in the 2B poll, which has Kalama ranked No. 1.
The Jaguars host Kittitas at 7 p.m. Friday at Chiawana High School.
Washington Prep Polls
Class 4A
1. Camas (8)
8-0
115
2. Woodinville (3)
8-0
108
3. Richland (1)
8-0
101
4. Monroe
8-0
82
5. Union
7-1
57
6. Graham-Kapowsin
7-1
54
7. Puyallup
7-1
50
8. Chiawana
6-2
39
9. Central Valley
7-1
19
10. Gonzaga Prep
6-2
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Lake Stevens 11.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (12)
8-0
120
2. Ferndale
8-0
95
(tie) O’Dea
7-1
95
4. Bellevue
7-1
86
5. Kamiakin
7-1
75
6. Lincoln
7-1
56
7. Timberline
8-0
55
8. Edmonds-Woodway
7-1
35
9. Oak Harbor
7-1
26
10. Mt. Spokane
6-2
10
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (12)
7-1
129
2. Hockinson
8-0
111
3. Tumwater (1)
6-2
100
4. West Valley (Spokane)
8-0
87
5. Fife
8-0
80
6. Liberty (Issaquah)
7-1
60
7. North Kitsap
8-0
58
8. Selah
7-0
37
9. W. F. West
7-1
24
10. Sedro-Woolley
5-3
8
(tie) Lakewood
6-2
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (12)
8-0
129
2. Connell
7-1
107
3. Meridian (1)
8-0
101
4. Montesano
8-0
92
5. Colville
7-1
77
6. Cascade Christian
7-1
61
7. Okanogan
7-0
54
8. Zillah
7-1
39
9. LaCenter
5-2
27
(tie) Mount Baker
6-2
27
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (10)
8-0
118
2. Liberty (Spangle) (2)
8-0
107
3. Napavine
7-1
99
4. Adna
7-1
83
5. Davenport
6-2
50
6. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
6-2
49
7. Rainier
6-2
47
8. Manson
8-0
45
9. Tri-Cities Prep
7-1
44
10. Wahkiakum
6-2
6
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7)
7-0
97
2. Sunnyside Christian (3)
8-0
93
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
7-1
77
4. Cusick
7-1
69
5. Quilcene
7-0
46
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
