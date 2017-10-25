Inspired Kennewick closes season with another must-win vs. Pasco

More Videos 2:25 Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge Pause 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:57 Video: Comic jam helps young storytellers hone their craft 2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make 0:46 Pickup driver killed in head-on collision with bus 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 1:09 Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kennewick football starting to believe after win over Southridge After beating Southridge 12-7 last week, the Kennewick High School football team can reach the postseason by beating Pasco on Thursday and having Southridge lose to Kamiakin. After beating Southridge 12-7 last week, the Kennewick High School football team can reach the postseason by beating Pasco on Thursday and having Southridge lose to Kamiakin. Dustin Brennan dbrennan@tricityherald.com

