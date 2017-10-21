Friday football: Royal blows out CB 67-7, clinches 4th straight SCAC East title

Alonso Hernandez rushed for 119 yards on just 10 carries and found the end zone three times to lead the Royal High School football team to a 67-7 road win over Columbia-Burbank on Friday night in an SCAC East matchup.
The victory was the 35th in a row for the No. 1 Knights (8-0, 6-0), dating to 2015, and officially clinched their fourth consecutive league title.
Hernandez also registered eight 1/2 tackles, three for loss, and a sack.
Sawyer Jenks threw just nine passes for Royal, but he racked up 166 yards through the air and found CJ Quintero in the end zone twice and Corbin Christensen once. Twelve players registered either a rush or reception for the Knights.
Burbank’s stats were not reported.
Royal
14
20
27
6
—
67
Columbia-Burbank
0
7
0
0
—
7
SCORING PLAYS
R—Alonso Hernandez 34 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Corbin Christensen 16 pass from Sawyer Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Hernandez 10 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Lorenzo Myrick 14 run (Hernandez kick)
R—CJ Quintero 14 pass from Jenks (2-point failed)
CB—1 run (kick)
R—Hernandez 3 run (Hernandez kick)
R—Quintero 46 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Juan Ojeda 7 INT return (Herandnez kick)
R—Myrick 3 run (kick failed)
R—Carter Dorsing 1 run (kick failed)
CONNELL 50, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Tristen Garland picked up 270 yards on his 25 carries and scored two touchdowns, Luis Ramos had two rushing TDs and a pick-six, and the host Eagles (7-1, 5-1) rolled past the Hawks (2-6, 0-6) in SCAC East action.
Down starting quarterback Austin Smith after hurting his shoulder late in last week’s 24-21 loss to Royal, Connell relied heavily on its rush attack, and picked up 370 yards on 42 totes. Keyan Francois took over at QB and completed 3 of 8 passes, with two picks, for 32 yards, but hit Silas Chase for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The Eagles defense was completely dominant, forcing the Hawks to lose six yards on offense in total for the night and causing three takeaways.
College Place
21
14
9
6
—
50
Connell
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
C—Tristen Garland 38 run (Luis Ramos kick)
C—Ramos 26 run (Ramos kick)
C—Ramos 6 run (Ramos kick)
C—Silas Chase 10 pass from Keyan Francois (Ramos kick)
C—Garland 6 run (Ulysses Cano kick)
C—Ramos 45 INT return (Cano kick)
C—safety, ball snapped out of end zone
C—Ramos 1 run
WAHLUKE 16, KIONA-BENTON 12: Daniel Rizin completed 17 of 28 passes for 244 yards, and found Daniel Rizin nine times for 146 yards and two touchdowns, but the host Bears (4-3, 3-3) fell to the Warriors (5-2, 5-1) in an SCAC East clash.
Running back Alex Maya gained 115 yards on 13 touches for Ki-Be. Wahluke’s stats were not reported.
Wahluke
0
3
6
7
—
16
Kiona-Benton
0
0
6
6
—
12
SCORING PLAYS
not reported
HERMISTON 62, REDMOND 14: Jonathan Hinkle gashed the Panthers’ defense for 160 yards on just nine carries and found the end zone three times to lead the host Bulldogs (6-2, 5-1) to a blowout win in the Oregon 5A SD1 matchup.
Andrew James completed 8 of 10 passes for 157 yards with three touchdowns, two to Dayshawn Neal, and picked up 40 rushing yards on eight carries. Neal gained 95 yards from scrimmage and also scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.
Redmond
0
7
7
0
—
14
Hermiston
14
34
7
7
—
62
SCORING PLAYS
H—Jonathan Hinkle 8 run (Dayshawn Neal kick)
H—Neal 8 run (Neal kick)
H—Luke Walchli 39 pass from Andrew James (Neal kick)
H—Neal 39 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—Hinkle 36 run (Neal kick)
R—Jack Taylor 78 run (Brian Lopez kick)
H—Hinkle 12 run (kick failed)
H—Neal 16 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—Joey Gutierrez 2 run (Neal kick)
R—Taylor 49 run (Lopez kick)
H—Garron Anderson 6 run (Neal kick)
TRI-CITIES PREP 34, MABTON 6: Bubba Valencia accounted for all but six of the Jaguars’ points, with three rushing touchdowns, a pick-six and a pair of two-point conversions, and gained 107 yards on 18 carries in an EWAC win over the host Vikings.
Mabton scored first, on a 25-yard pass hookup from Christian Mendoza to Diego Garza, but the TCP defense pitched a shutout after the first quarter.
Quarterback Kobe Singleton rushed for 81 yards and threw for 40 for No. 9 TCP (7-1, 6-0).
Tri-Cities Prep
0
8
20
6
—
34
Mabton
6
0
0
0
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
M—Diego Garza 25 pass from Christian Mendoza (run failed)
TCP—Bubba Valencia 5 run (Valencia run)
TCP—Valencia 5 run (Valencia run)
TCP—Valencia 4 run (run failed)
TCP—Nate Dituri 10 run (pass failed)
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 16, WHITE SWAN 8: Konner Denhoed gained 185 yards on 23 touches and scored both of the Patriots’ touchdowns to lead them to a home EWAC win over the Cougars (2-5, 1-4).
Curtis Morgan completed 10 of 19 passes for 144 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for LC (2-5, 2-4).
White Swan
8
0
0
0
—
8
Lberty Christian
0
8
0
8
—
16
SCORING PLAYS
WS—Josh Walker 1 run (Walker run)
LC—Konner Denhoed 6 run (Nico Shupe run)
LC—Denhoed 25 pass from Curtis Morgan (Shupe run)
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
