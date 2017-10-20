Richland holds on to win another wild one over Chiawana

Wild plays, myriad turnovers, a key blocked extra point and a one-point margin of victory.
That seems to be par for the course when Steve Graff’s and Mike Neidhold’s football teams get together.
For the third straight year, Neidhold’s Richland Bombers got the best of the Graff’s Chiawana Riverhawks, this time with a 21-20 victory on Friday night at Fran Rish Stadium to clinch a third consecutive MCC title.
Quarterback Cade Jensen carried the Richland offense early, throwing three first-half touchdowns, but it was lead back Parker McCary, rushing nearly 30 times for over 140 yards, and the Bombers defense that helped ice the game while Chiawana was surging.
Jensen’s TD passes — to Cody Sanderson, Adam Weissenfels and Ryan Piper — sent Richland into halftime with a 21-7 lead, but a 60-yard touchdown connection to Sisay West from Enoch Vargas — his first completion after opening 0-for-7 with two interceptions — cut it to 21-14 on the second play after intermission.
The Riverhawks took advantage of a Braden Childs interception near the beginning of the fourth quarter around midfield, as West caught his second TD pass of the night, this one from 44 yards out, with 8 minutes to play. But Ryan Lowry, who leads the league in made kicks (33 extra points, six field goals), had his PAT to tie the game at 21-all blocked by Richland’s kicker, Weissenfels, allowing the Bombers to hold on to their one-point lead and eventually win the game.
Notes
It’s the second time in as many years a PAT block by Weissenfels has been the difference for Richland in a huge MCC game. He ended last year’s contest against Kamiakin by diving in front of Garrett Paxton’s attempt that would have sent the game to double overtime, and gave the Bombers another 21-20 victory. ... Richland has won 21 consecutive MCC games and three straight against Chiawana to take a 5-4 lead in the all-time series. Neidhold and Graff — who coached together on Pasco’s staff beginning in 1989 — have been the only head coaches in the nine Richland-Chiawana matchups. Long-time friends, the duo did their postgame interviews together.
Up next
Richland plays Hanford at Fran Rish and Chiawana hosts Walla Walla at Edgar Brown Stadium to close out the regular season. Both games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
Chiawana
0
7
7
6
—
20
Richland
7
14
0
0
—
21
SCORING PLAYS
R—Cody Sanderson 55 pass from Cade Jensen (Adam Weissenfels kick)
C—Ethan Garcia 1 run (Ryan Lowry kick)
R—Weissenfels 7 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Ryan Piper 6 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
C—Sisay West 60 pass from Enoch Vargas (Lowry kick)
C—West 44 pass from Vargas (kick blocked)
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
