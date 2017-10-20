MCC 3A berth up for grabs as Kennewick takes on Southridge

While the Chiawana and Richland high school football teams battle for supremacy among the MCC 4A teams tonight, another tilt, among the conference’s 3A teams, will likely determine who gets to play a meaningful Week 10 crossover game.
Although winless in MCC play this season, Kennewick (1-6, 0-5) could pull within a game of Southridge (3-4, 2-3) by winning their clash at Lampson Stadium. If the Lions do that, they’d just need to beat Pasco — winless entering tonight’s game against Hanford — next week, then have Southridge lose to heavily-favored Kamiakin (6-1, 4-1, at Walla Walla tonight) in the regular season finale.
A win for Southridge would clinch the MCC 3A No. 2 seed — in theory keeping them alive for the top berth if Kamiakin suffers an unforeseen loss to the Blue Devils — and a meaningful crossover game at Mt. Spokane (5-2) two weeks from now.
A look at the Lions and Suns rivalry matchup, as well as a glance at all the other MCC football games tonight, is listed below.
Small school matchups tonight include: Toppenish at Othello, 7 p.m.; Grandview at Selah, 7 p.m.; Wapato at Prosser, 7 p.m.; Warden at River View, 7 p.m.; Wahluke at Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.; Royal at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.; College Place at Connell, 7 p.m.; Tri-Cities Prep at Mabton, 7 p.m.; White Swan at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.; DeSales at Lyle-Wishram, 7 p.m.; Touchet at Garfield-Palouse, 3 p.m.; Redmond at Hermiston, 7 p.m.; Irrigon at Umatilla, 7 p.m.
Week 8 MCC football glance
Kennewick (1-6, 0-5) at Southridge (3-4, 2-3)
When, where: 7 p.m., Lampson Stadium
Last year: Southridge 31, Kennewick 21
Team offense: Ken—430 rush (7th in MCC), 494 pass (7th), 132/game total (last), 91 points (6th); SR—369 rush (last), 1805 pass (2nd), 310.6/game total (5th), 162 points (5th)
Team defense: Ken—1013 rush (6th), 1158 pass (5th), 310.1/game total (6th), 207 points (6th); SR—1185 rush (last), 1329 pass (7th), 359.1/game total (7th), 237 points (7th)
Key players: Ken—QB Tim Gee (52-120-9—417, 3TD); RB Cedric Riel (66-279, 1TD); DE/TE Moses McAninch; RB/LB/P Isaac Ruiz; RB JJ Rodriguez; WR/DB Talon LaFontaine; WR/DB/PR Tucker Newman (7 punt returns for 92 yards, 13.1 average); WR/DB Emilio Ramos (3INT). SR—QB Mason Perez (146-285-11—1767, 18TD); WR/DB Peyton Monson (64-744, 9TD); WR/DB/P Eric Stayrook (33-482, 6TD); C/LS Flynn McPheron; DT Sergio Midili; LB Hayden Brimberry
Last week: Kamiakin def. Kennewick 35-12; Hanford def. Southridge 49-47
Next week: Southridge at Kamiakin (Thursday); Pasco at Kennewick
Chiawana (6-1, 4-1) at Richland (7-0, 5-0)
When, where: 7 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium
Series history: Richland won 21-14 last year for second straight victory to even all-time series at 4-4.
Team offense: Chi—1215 rush (1st in MCC), 1233 pass (5th), 349.7/game total (3rd), 259 points (2nd). Rich—1021 rush (3rd), 1818 pass (1st), 405.6/game total (1st), 326 points (1st).
Team defense: Chi—549 rush (1st), 950 pass (2nd), 214.1/game total (2nd), 69 points (2nd). Rich—551 rush (2nd), 663 pass (1st), 173.4/game total (1st), 63 points (1st).
Key players: Chi—RB Tayden Jenkins (100-638, 12TD); QB Enoch Vargas (96-141-3—1218, 11TD); RB Ethan Garcia (93-499, 6TD); WR Daylen Storaci (31-393, 4TD); DB/WR Riley Cissne (6INT); WR Josiah Richardson (28-352, 2TD); WR/DB Tavin Blair; DB Jose Cruz (3INT); K Ryan Lowry (31XP, 6FG); OL/DL Ford Powers; OL/DL Josh Alvarez; OL/DL Julian Benitez; OL/DL Joey Aikala; DL Nelson Cardenas. Rich—QB Cade Jensen (114-188-6—1782, 22TD); WR/DB Josh Mendoza (11-358, 5TD); RB Parker McCary (64-428, 8 total TD); RB Jared Whitby (43-275, 6TD); WR/DB/K Adam Weissenfels (20-265, 6 total TD, 35XP); DL Jax Lee; OL/DL Aric Davison; WR/DB Sammy Cervantes (23-291, 2TD).
Last week: Chiawana def. Pasco 84-0; Richland def. Walla Walla 39-6
Next week: Walla Walla at Chiawana; Richland at Hanford
Kamiakin (6-1, 4-1) at Walla Walla (2-5, 2-3)
When, where: 7 p.m., Borleske Stadium
Last year: Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21
Team offense: Kam—1006 rush (4th in MCC), 1441 pass (3rd), 349.6/game total (4th), 234 points (3rd). WW—918 rush (5th), 364 pass (last), 183.1/game total (6th), 72 points (7th)
Team defense: Kam—728 rush (3rd), 956 pass (3rd), 240.6/game total (3rd), 84 points (3rd). WW—888 rush (5th), 1165 pass (6th), 293.3/game total (5th), 164 points (5th)
Key players: Kam—QB Payton Flynn (108-227-12—1414, 17TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (33-546, 8 total TD; 2INT); WR/DB Colten Chelin (26-286, 2TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (34-433, 8 total TD, 2INT); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (92-438, 6 total TD); RB Tuna Altahir (67-464, 6TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (28XP, 1FG). WW—QB Nickolas Zehner (40-93-7—290 pass; 81-360, 4TD rush; 3INT); RB Darin Ongers (36-135, 1TD); LB Jahmal Mangarero; WR Mason Knowles; WR Dalton Thompson; RB/DB Josiah Wik (48-197, 2TD); RB/LB Edwin Romero (34-130, 2TD)
Last week: Kamiakin def. Kennewick 35-12; Richland def. Walla Walla 39-6
Next week: Southridge at Kamiakin; Walla Walla at Chiawana
Hanford (4-3, 3-2) at Pasco (0-7, 0-5)
When, where: 7 p.m., Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium
Last year: Hanford 49, Pasco 23
Team offense: Han—1092 rush (2nd in MCC), 1408 pass (4th), 357.1/game total (2nd), 181 points (4th). Pas—638 rush (6th), 597 pass (6th), 176.4/game total (7th), 67 points (last)
Team defense: Han—730 rush (4th), 1119 pass (4th), 264.1/game total (4th), 140 points (4th). Pas—1056 rush (7th), 1470 pass (last), 360.9/game total (last), 337 points (last)
Key players: Han—QB Garrett Horner (122-197-6—1406, 18TD); RB Jared DeVine (111-676, 2TD Rush; 33-221 rec); WR/DB Thomas Kitchens (25-253, 4TD); RB/LB Drezdyn O’Daol (64-381, 1TD); LB/FB AJ Wiegand; WR/DB Dimitri Kennedy-Woody (18-259, 8TD, 2INT); DB Colton Bozich (2INT); DB Chris Gray (2INT). Pas—RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (109-492, 7 total TD); QB Kashon Tate (70-158-10—597, 3TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (18-242); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet; WR/DB Kael Stueckle (3INT)
Last week: Hanford def. Southridge 49-47; Chiwaana def. Pasco 84-0
Next week: Richland at Hanford; Pasco at Kennewick
