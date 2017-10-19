Chiawana offense starting to click as clash with Richland looms

With Andrew Vargas, one of the most productive high school running backs in state history, graduating from the Chiawana football team’s backfield, 2017 was bound to feature a period of self discovery for the Riverhawks offense.

With one of Washington’s most touted offensive lines leading the way, Chiawana went to what it knew best early on, pounding the rock and controlling the clock with Tayden Jenkins and Ethan Garcia. But despite the Riverhawks’ smashmouth identity, what’s allowed them to take off on offense this season has been the rock-steady — and always improving — play of quarterback Enoch Vargas and his expanding bounty of receiving talent.

“I knew coming into this season, it was going to be tough,” said Vargas, no relation to Andrew. “I had to get together with the receivers and do a lot of extra work in the summer in the weight room. ...

“I think I’ve come a long way, from last year getting hardly any playing time, just on JV, I didn’t feel like I was ready. But putting in the work, I think it’s showed.”

It took some time for things to click, however. In uninspiring nonconference wins over Moses Lake and West Valley (Yakima), Jenkins, Garcia and Vargas (all first-year starters) struggled behind an O-Line that, despite returning five of its top six guys from last year, was underperforming, coach Steve Graff said.

Chiawana quarterback Enoch Vargas (12), throwing a pass against Kamiakin earlier this season, has been consistent as can be this season, as he’s completed nearly 70 percent of his passes while throwing just three interceptions. The Riverhawks will need him at his best this week against Richland. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file

“Our offensive line needs to do a better job of setting the tone. They were a little soft tonight,” Graff said after the 30-12 win over West Valley.

But after an 84-0 blowout over Pasco on Friday — the team’s second straight shutout and third straight game scoring at least 34 points — the Riverhawks (6-1, 4-1) find themselves among the Mid-Columbia Conference’s leaders in several offensive categories, with Jenkins (638 yards and 12 touchdowns on 100 carries) and Garcia (499 and six on 93 carries) in the top three in rushing, and Vargas threatening to contend with the top passers (96 of 141 for 1,218 yards and 11 touchdowns).

Read More undefined

“Being able to protect (Vargas) and giving him a chance to throw the ball has helped,” Graff said. “We might have issues with that this weekend, because they (Richland) are awful good up front.”

There’s a lot of wisdom in those words, as the Riverhawks look ahead to a Week 8 game at No. 3 Richland at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Bombers (7-0, 5-0) lead the league defensively in yards (173.4 yards allowed per game) and points allowed (9 points per game). They are led by two of the area’s top pass-rushers and run-stoppers in linemen Jax Lee and Aric Davison, and a bounty of ball-hawking defensive backs. The group shut out and created two takeaways against then undefeated Kamiakin in a 33-0 win two weeks ago.

But those are the hurdles that have to be overcome to claim the top spot among the MCC’s 4A teams, which the winner of this game will move into.

Enoch Vargas

“Our motto for this week and last week is just ‘be perfect,’ ” Vargas said. “That’s what we’re all trying to carry ourselves with — just every rep give it 100 percent. Because this game is going to determine what our playoffs look like, so we’re going to keep trying to be perfect.”

And Vargas has been near perfection so far this season. He’s completing just under 70 percent of his passes and has tossed only three interceptions — both stats lead the league among qualifying passers.

He and his receivers — most of whom are also first-year starters — worked all summer to develop chemistry and timing. Guys like Daylen Storaci, Tavin Blair and Josiah Richardson will have to step up to give Chiawana a chance against a Richland defensive backfield giving up fewer than 100 passing yards per contest.

“We’re gonna knock heads,” Storaci said of the wide receiver/defensive back groups matching up. “It’s going to be rough, but we’re gonna have to get it done.”

LOOKING BACK

Chiawana will be looking for revenge after a 21-14 loss to the Bombers last year, highlighted by a game-winning 9-yard touchdown run by now-senior running back Parker McCary.

Also now a senior for Richland is Josh Mendoza, who caught the 50-yard bomb from the graduated Paxton Stevens that set up McCary’s TD run.

“It got away on that long pass, with like a minute, 39 to go,” Graff said. “They’ve got playmakers all over the place. If we give up big plays, it’s gonna be a long night for us.”

The Riverhawks managed to hang around in that game despite turning the ball over six times, including three fumbles by Andrew Vargas.