Chiawana demolishes Pasco 84-0 in Gravel Pit Bowl

Daylen Storaci hauled in three of Enoch Vargas’ five touchdown passes as the Chiawana High School football team rocked Pasco 84-0 in the Gravel Pit Bowl on Thursday night at Edgar Brown Stadium.
It was an uncharacteristic aerial assault for the Riverhawks (6-1, 4-1), as Vargas completed 14 of 17 passes for 252 yards, while the team rushed for a pedestrian 114 yards on 26 carries.
Part of that can be blamed on the game’s brevity, as a second-half running clock was instituted after Chiawana led 63-0 at halftime.
Storaci — who caught four passes for a game-high 134 yards — gave his team a hefty lead in the blink of an eye, as he caught a 24-yard TD less than 2 minutes into the game, then doubled up three minutes later with a 44-yard catch-and-run to make it 14-0. He also caught a 29-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter with the game already well in hand.
Tayden Jenkins was the only other Riverhawk to score multiple TDs, as two of his seven carries went for touchdowns of 3 and 8 yards.
In total, seven Chiawana players made trips to the end zone. Ryan Lowry was a perfect 12 of 12 on his extra points, and sophomore sensation Riley Cissne returned a kickoff 82 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
Efrain Farias and Tyson Nation combined to pick up 30 yards on 16 carries for Pasco (0-7, 0-5), and five of Kason Tate’s nine completions were to Brandon Scott, for 27 yards.
Riding a four-game winning streak since a 26-20 double-overtime defeat against Kamiakin, Chiawana faces the undefeated (as of Thursday) and No. 3-ranked Richland Bombers next week, in a game with league-title implications. Pasco hosts Hanford next week.
Pasco
0
0
0
0
—
0
Chiawana
28
35
14
7
—
84
SCORING PLAYS
C—Daylen Storaci 24 pass from Enoch Vargas (Ryan Lowry kick)
C—Storaci 44 pass from Vargas (Lowry kick)
C—Hunter Harris 11 pass from Vargas (Lowry kick)
C—Taen Jenkns 3 run (Lowry kick)
C—Josiah Richardson 21 pass from Vargas (Lowry kick)
C—Taen Jenkns 8 run (Lowry kick)
C—Ethan Garcia 2 run (Lowry kick)
C—Storaci 29 pass from Vargas (Lowry kick)
C—Gabe Schilz 44 interrception return (Lowry kick)
C—Riley Cissne 82 kickoff return (Lowry kick)
C—Preston Vine 5 run (Lowry kick)
C—Quentin Mattson 9 pass fron Vine (Lowry kick)
