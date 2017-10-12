MCC football glance: Southridge, Hanford vie for playoff spots

With Chiawana and Pasco playing in the Gravel Pit Bowl on Thursday, Friday night in the MCC will be a bit quieter than usual, but there’s still plenty of football to be played.
The most competitive game of the week figures to be Southridge (3-3, 2-2) at Hanford (3-3, 2-2), with the winner likely guaranteeing its spot in a meaningful Week 10 MCC-GSL crossover game.
In other action, unbeaten and third-ranked Richland travels to Walla Walla (2-4, 2-2), and Kamiakin (5-1, 3-1) looks to get the bad taste of a 33-0 loss to the Bombers out of its mouth against Kennewick (1-5, 0-4) at Lampson.
MCC Week 7 Football matchups
Richland (6-0, 4-0) at Walla Walla (2-4, 2-2)
When, where: 7 p.m., Borleske Stadium
Series history: Richland won 64-14 last year. Walla Walla is 46-29-2 all-time against the Bombers, but has lost nine of the last 11.
Team offense: Rich—804 rush (5th in MCC), 1619 pass (1st), 403.8/game total (1st), 287 points (1st). WW—900 rush (2nd in MCC), 308 pass (last), 201.3/game total (6th), 66 points (last).
Team defense: Rich—533 rush (1st), 607 pass (1st), 190/game total (1st), 57 points (1st). WW—671 rush (4th), 966 pass (5th), 272.8/game total (5th), 125 points (5th).
Key players: Rich—QB Cade Jensen (102-160-3—1583, 21TD); WR/DB Josh Mendoza (11-358, 5TD); RB Parker McCary (52-322, 8 total TD); RB Jared Whitby (27-159, 4TD); WR/DB/K Adam Weissenfels (19-246, 5 total TD, 31XP); DL Jax Lee; OL/DL Aric Davison; WR/DB Sammy Cervantes (20-219, 2TD). WW—QB Nickolas Zehner (32-76-7—234 pass; 72-352, 4TD rush; 3INT); RB Darin Ongers (29-137, 1TD); LB Jahmal Mangarero; WR Mason Knowles; WR Dalton Thompson.
Last week: Richland def. Kamiakin 33-0; Walla Walla def. Pasco 26-7
Next week: Chiawana at Richland; Kamiakin at Walla Walla
Southridge (3-3, 2-2) at Hanford (3-3, 2-2)
When, where: 7 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium
Last year: Southridge 56, Hanford 28
Team offense: SR—290 rush (last in MCC), 1456 pass (2nd), 291/game total (5th), 115 points (5th). Han—871 rush (3rd), 1186 pass (4th), 342.8/game total (4th), 132 points (4th).
Team defense: SR—964 rush (last), 1107 pass (7th), 345.2/game total (7th), 187 points (7th). Han—651 rush (3rd), 770 pass (2nd), 236.8/game total (2nd), 93 points (4th).
Key players: SR—QB Mason Perez (119-233-9—1449, 13TD); WR/DB Peyton Monson (53-590, 6TD); WR/DB/P Eric Stayrook (28-452, 5TD); RB/DB Jake Newbry (67-189); C/LS Flynn McPheron; DT Sergio Midili; LB Hayden Brimberry. Han—QB Garrett Horner (96-164-4—1163, 13TD); RB Jared DeVine (94-510, 2TD Rush; 21-164 rec); WR/DB Thomas Kitchens (22-314, 4 total TD); RB/LB Drezdyn O’Daol (49-287, 1TD); LB/FB AJ Wiegand; WR/DB Dimitri Kennedy-Woody (12-157, 6TD); DB Colton Bozich (2INT).
Last week: Chiawana def. Southridge 34-0; Hanford def. Kennewick 35-0
Next week: Southridge at Hanford; Pasco at Chiawana
Kennewick (1-5, 0-4) at Kamiakin (5-1, 3-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Lampson Stadium
Last year: Kamiakin 57, Kennewick 20
Team offense: Ken—436 rush (7th in MCC), 410pass (7th), 141/game total (last), 79 points (6th); Kam—822 rush (4th), 1255 pass (3rd), 346.2/game total (2nd), 199 points (2nd)
Team defense: Ken—829 rush (6th), 972 pass (6th), 300.2/game total (6th), 172 points (6th); Kam—734 rush (5th), 872 pass (3rd), 267.7/game total (4th), 72 points (4th)
Key players: Ken—QB Tim Gee (43-99-8—336, 2TD); RB Cedric Riel (54-239, 1TD); DE/TE Moses McAninch; RB/LB/P Isaac Ruiz; RB JJ Rodriguez (25-87); WR/DB Talon LaFontaine; WR/DB Tucker Newman; WR/DB Emilio Ramos (2INT). Kam—QB Payton Flynn (91-190-8—1254, 16TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (28-456, 7TD; 2INT); WR/DB Colten Chelin (25-289, 2TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (26-366, 7 total TD); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (92-438, 6 total TD); RB Tuna Altahir (44-284, 3TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (23XP, 1FG).
Last week: Hanford def. Kennewick 35-0; Richland def. Kamiakin 33-0
Next week: Kennewick at Southridge; Kamiakin at Walla Walla
Comments