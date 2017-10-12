Kamiakin captains Colten Chelin (2), Benson Smith (1), Champ Grayson (17) and Payton Flynn (4) walk out for the coin toss before playing Richland on Oct. 6 at Fran Rish Stadium. The Braves were shutout by the Bombers 33-0, and will look to rebound this week against the Kennewick Lions.
Kamiakin captains Colten Chelin (2), Benson Smith (1), Champ Grayson (17) and Payton Flynn (4) walk out for the coin toss before playing Richland on Oct. 6 at Fran Rish Stadium. The Braves were shutout by the Bombers 33-0, and will look to rebound this week against the Kennewick Lions. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file

High School Football

MCC football glance: Southridge, Hanford vie for playoff spots

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

October 12, 2017 6:23 PM

With Chiawana and Pasco playing in the Gravel Pit Bowl on Thursday, Friday night in the MCC will be a bit quieter than usual, but there’s still plenty of football to be played.

The most competitive game of the week figures to be Southridge (3-3, 2-2) at Hanford (3-3, 2-2), with the winner likely guaranteeing its spot in a meaningful Week 10 MCC-GSL crossover game.

In other action, unbeaten and third-ranked Richland travels to Walla Walla (2-4, 2-2), and Kamiakin (5-1, 3-1) looks to get the bad taste of a 33-0 loss to the Bombers out of its mouth against Kennewick (1-5, 0-4) at Lampson.

MCC Week 7 Football matchups

Richland (6-0, 4-0) at Walla Walla (2-4, 2-2)

When, where: 7 p.m., Borleske Stadium

Series history: Richland won 64-14 last year. Walla Walla is 46-29-2 all-time against the Bombers, but has lost nine of the last 11.

Team offense: Rich—804 rush (5th in MCC), 1619 pass (1st), 403.8/game total (1st), 287 points (1st). WW—900 rush (2nd in MCC), 308 pass (last), 201.3/game total (6th), 66 points (last).

Team defense: Rich—533 rush (1st), 607 pass (1st), 190/game total (1st), 57 points (1st). WW—671 rush (4th), 966 pass (5th), 272.8/game total (5th), 125 points (5th).

Key players: Rich—QB Cade Jensen (102-160-3—1583, 21TD); WR/DB Josh Mendoza (11-358, 5TD); RB Parker McCary (52-322, 8 total TD); RB Jared Whitby (27-159, 4TD); WR/DB/K Adam Weissenfels (19-246, 5 total TD, 31XP); DL Jax Lee; OL/DL Aric Davison; WR/DB Sammy Cervantes (20-219, 2TD). WW—QB Nickolas Zehner (32-76-7—234 pass; 72-352, 4TD rush; 3INT); RB Darin Ongers (29-137, 1TD); LB Jahmal Mangarero; WR Mason Knowles; WR Dalton Thompson.

Last week: Richland def. Kamiakin 33-0; Walla Walla def. Pasco 26-7

Next week: Chiawana at Richland; Kamiakin at Walla Walla

Southridge (3-3, 2-2) at Hanford (3-3, 2-2)

When, where: 7 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium

Last year: Southridge 56, Hanford 28

Team offense: SR—290 rush (last in MCC), 1456 pass (2nd), 291/game total (5th), 115 points (5th). Han—871 rush (3rd), 1186 pass (4th), 342.8/game total (4th), 132 points (4th).

Team defense: SR—964 rush (last), 1107 pass (7th), 345.2/game total (7th), 187 points (7th). Han—651 rush (3rd), 770 pass (2nd), 236.8/game total (2nd), 93 points (4th).

Key players: SR—QB Mason Perez (119-233-9—1449, 13TD); WR/DB Peyton Monson (53-590, 6TD); WR/DB/P Eric Stayrook (28-452, 5TD); RB/DB Jake Newbry (67-189); C/LS Flynn McPheron; DT Sergio Midili; LB Hayden Brimberry. Han—QB Garrett Horner (96-164-4—1163, 13TD); RB Jared DeVine (94-510, 2TD Rush; 21-164 rec); WR/DB Thomas Kitchens (22-314, 4 total TD); RB/LB Drezdyn O’Daol (49-287, 1TD); LB/FB AJ Wiegand; WR/DB Dimitri Kennedy-Woody (12-157, 6TD); DB Colton Bozich (2INT).

Last week: Chiawana def. Southridge 34-0; Hanford def. Kennewick 35-0

Next week: Southridge at Hanford; Pasco at Chiawana

Kennewick (1-5, 0-4) at Kamiakin (5-1, 3-1)

When, where: 7 p.m., Lampson Stadium

Last year: Kamiakin 57, Kennewick 20

Team offense: Ken—436 rush (7th in MCC), 410pass (7th), 141/game total (last), 79 points (6th); Kam—822 rush (4th), 1255 pass (3rd), 346.2/game total (2nd), 199 points (2nd)

Team defense: Ken—829 rush (6th), 972 pass (6th), 300.2/game total (6th), 172 points (6th); Kam—734 rush (5th), 872 pass (3rd), 267.7/game total (4th), 72 points (4th)

Key players: Ken—QB Tim Gee (43-99-8—336, 2TD); RB Cedric Riel (54-239, 1TD); DE/TE Moses McAninch; RB/LB/P Isaac Ruiz; RB JJ Rodriguez (25-87); WR/DB Talon LaFontaine; WR/DB Tucker Newman; WR/DB Emilio Ramos (2INT). Kam—QB Payton Flynn (91-190-8—1254, 16TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (28-456, 7TD; 2INT); WR/DB Colten Chelin (25-289, 2TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (26-366, 7 total TD); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (92-438, 6 total TD); RB Tuna Altahir (44-284, 3TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (23XP, 1FG).

Last week: Hanford def. Kennewick 35-0; Richland def. Kamiakin 33-0

Next week: Kennewick at Southridge; Kamiakin at Walla Walla

