MCC football glance: Southridge, Hanford vie for playoff spots

Kamiakin captains Colten Chelin (2), Benson Smith (1), Champ Grayson (17) and Payton Flynn (4) walk out for the coin toss before playing Richland on Oct. 6 at Fran Rish Stadium. The Braves were shutout by the Bombers 33-0, and will look to rebound this week against the Kennewick Lions. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file