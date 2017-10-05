Richland, Kamiakin renew rivalry after instant classic in 2016

More Videos 0:41 Watch: Under the Stars senior prom Pause 0:44 Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:23 Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 1:09 Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football 4:20 Liberty Christian football prepares for Week 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Richland football looks ahead to epic matchup vs. Kamiakin Richland coach Mike Neidhold discusses the Bombers' rivalry with Kamiakin and the importance of Friday night's game at Fran Rish. Adam Weissenfels talks about his overtime kick block that put an end to last year's game, a 21-20 Richland victory. Richland coach Mike Neidhold discusses the Bombers' rivalry with Kamiakin and the importance of Friday night's game at Fran Rish. Adam Weissenfels talks about his overtime kick block that put an end to last year's game, a 21-20 Richland victory. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Richland coach Mike Neidhold discusses the Bombers' rivalry with Kamiakin and the importance of Friday night's game at Fran Rish. Adam Weissenfels talks about his overtime kick block that put an end to last year's game, a 21-20 Richland victory. dbrennan@tricityherald.com