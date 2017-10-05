Week 6 prep football: Kamiakin, Richland vie for MCC supremacy

More Videos 0:41 Watch: Under the Stars senior prom Pause 0:44 Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland 0:46 Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:05 Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:23 Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 1:09 Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football 4:20 Liberty Christian football prepares for Week 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland The Kamiakin Braves and Richland Bombers roll into their Week 6 matchup Friday at Fran Rish Stadium with idential 5-0 records. Last year's game ended on an extra-point block in overtime to seal a 21-20 victory for Richland. The Kamiakin Braves and Richland Bombers roll into their Week 6 matchup Friday at Fran Rish Stadium with idential 5-0 records. Last year's game ended on an extra-point block in overtime to seal a 21-20 victory for Richland. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

