More Videos

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom 0:41

Watch: Under the Stars senior prom

Pause
Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland 0:44

Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire 0:46

Arson suspected at early morning Kennewick house fire

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford 1:05

Workers use grout to fill PUREX Tunnel 1 at Hanford

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 1:31

Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border

Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon 1:23

Monarch caterpillar breeding habitat study site near Irrigon

Kamiakin football team heads to state 0:41

Kamiakin football team heads to state

Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football 1:09

Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football

Liberty Christian football prepares for Week 6 4:20

Liberty Christian football prepares for Week 6

  • Kamiakin football looks to avenge 2016 loss to Richland

    The Kamiakin Braves and Richland Bombers roll into their Week 6 matchup Friday at Fran Rish Stadium with idential 5-0 records. Last year's game ended on an extra-point block in overtime to seal a 21-20 victory for Richland.

The Kamiakin Braves and Richland Bombers roll into their Week 6 matchup Friday at Fran Rish Stadium with idential 5-0 records. Last year's game ended on an extra-point block in overtime to seal a 21-20 victory for Richland. dbrennan@tricityherald.com
The Kamiakin Braves and Richland Bombers roll into their Week 6 matchup Friday at Fran Rish Stadium with idential 5-0 records. Last year's game ended on an extra-point block in overtime to seal a 21-20 victory for Richland. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

High School Football

Week 6 prep football: Kamiakin, Richland vie for MCC supremacy

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

October 05, 2017 11:54 PM

In addition to Kamiakin and Richland vying for control of the conference, Week 6 features the third and final Lampson Stadium doubleheader of the season with Hanford taking on Kennewick and Chiawana playing Southridge facing Chiawana.

A by-the-numbers look at all four of this week’s high school football matches in the MCC:

Kamiakin (5-0, 3-0) at Richland (5-0, 3-0)

When, where: 7 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium

Series history: Richland leads the all-time series 26-21, but the teams are both 4-4 since 2009

Team offense: Kam—745 rush (2nd in MCC), 1063 pass (3rd), 361.6/game total (2nd), 199 points (2nd). Rich—611 rush (5th), 1356 pass (2nd), 393.4/game total (1st), 249 points (1st)

Team defense: Kam—541 rush (T-3), 609 pass (2nd), 230/game total (2nd), 39 points (1st). Rich—456 rush (1st), 415 pass (1st), 174.2/game total (1st), 57 points (2nd)

Key players: Kam—QB Payton Flynn (74-144-7—1062, 16TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (23-410, 7TD, 2INT); WR/DB Colten Chelin (21-262, 2TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (21-297, 7 total TD); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (80-414, 6 total TD); RB Tuna Altahir (35-217, 3TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (23XP, 1FG). Rich—QB Cade Jensen (84-128-1—18, 18TDs); WR/DB Josh Mendoza (9-309, 5TD); RB Jarred Whitby (27-159, 4TD); RB Parker McCary (31-208, 8 total TD); WR/DB/K Adam Weissenfels (16-192, 4 total TDs, 28 XP, 2INT); DL Jax Lee; OL/DL Aric Davison; WR/DB Sammy Cervantes (17-203, 2TD).

Last week: Kamiakin def. Hanford 30-0; Richland def. Pasco 63-7

Next week: Kennewick at Kamiakin; Richland at Walla Walla

Chiawana (4-1, 2-1) at Southridge (3-2, 2-1)

When, where: 8 p.m., Lampson Stadium

Last year: Chiawana 48, Southridge 0

Team offense: Chi—933 rush (1st in MCC), 689 pass (5th), 324.4/game total (3rd), 141 points (3rd). SR—236 rush (last), 1373 pass (1st), 321.8/game total (4th), 115 points (4th).

Team defense: Chi—475 rush (2nd), 828 pass (5th), 260.6/game total (4th), 69 points (3rd). SR—782 rush (last), 839 pass (6th), 324.2/game total (7th), 153 points (7th).

Key players: SR—QB Mason Perez (106-195-8—1366, 13TD); WR/DB Peyton Monson (49-565, 6TD); WR/DB/P Eric Stayrook (24-424, 5TD); RB/DB Jake Newbry (53-147); C/LS Flynn McPheron; DT Sergio Midili; LB Hayden Brimberry. Chi—RB Tayden Jenkins (71-510, 9TD); QB Enoch Vargas (66-104-2—698, 4TD); RB Ethan Garcia (77-425, 4TD); WR Daylen Storaci (23-203, 1TD); DB/WR Riley Cissne (5INT); WR/DB Tavin Blair; DB Jose Cruz (3INT); K Ryan Lowry (15XP, 4FG); OL/DL Ford Powers; OL/DL Josh Alvarez; OL/DL Julian Benitez; OL/DL Joey Aikala; DL Nelson Cardenas.

Last week: Chiawana def. Kennewick 41-10; Southridge def. Walla Walla 18-14

Next week: Southridge at Hanford; Pasco at Chiawana

Hanford (2-3, 1-2) at Kennewick (1-4, 0-3)

When, where: 5 p.m., Lampson Stadium

Last year: Hanford 26, Kennewick 21

Team offense: Han—705 rush (3rd), 888 pass (4th), 318.6/game total (5th), 97 points (5th); Ken—343 rush (last), 300 pass (7th), 128.6/game total (last), 79 points (6th)

Team defense: Han—558 rush (5th), 660 pass (3rd), 243.6/game total (3rd), 93 points (4th); Ken—663 rush (6th), 674 pass (4th), 267.4/game total (5th), 137 points (6th)

Key players: Han—QB Garrett Horner (84-140-3—887, 9TD); RB Jared DeVine (86-480, 2TD Rush; 19-150 rec); WR/DB Thomas Kitchens (21-300, 2TD); RB/LB Drezdyn O’Daol-Lyons (40-234, 1TD); LB/FB AJ Wiegand; WR/DB Dimitri Kennedy-Woody (4 total TD); DB Colton Bozich (2INT). Ken—QB Tim Gee (33-78-6—266, 2TD); RB Cedric Riel (43-188, 1TD); DE/TE Moses McAninch; RB/LB/P Isaac Ruiz; WR/DB Talon LaFontaine; WR/DB Tucker Newman; WR/DB Emilio Ramos (2INT).

Last week: Kamiakin def. Hanford 30-0; Chiawana def. Kennewick 41-10

Next week: Southridge at Hanford; Kennewick at Kamiakin

Walla Walla (1-4, 1-2) at Pasco (0-5, 0-3)

When, where: 7 p.m., Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium

Last year: Walla Walla 42, Pasco 8

Team offense: WW—416 rush (6th in MCC), 1138 pass (1st), 388.5/game total (1st), 191 points (1st). Pas—462 rush (5th), 438 pass (6th), 225/game total (6th), 53 points (7th).

Team defense: WW—430 rush (4th), 370 pass (1st), 200/game total (1st), 50 points (2nd). Pas—537 rush (7th), 901 pass (last), 359.5/game total (T-7th), 164 points (last).

Key players: WW—QB Nickolas Zehner (26-61-7—192; 60-216, TD rush; 2INT); RB Darin Ongers (29-137, 1TD); LB Jahmal Mangarero; WR Mason Knowles; WR Dalton Thompson. Pas—RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (78-354, 6 total TD); QB Kashon Tate (47-109-7—483, 3TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (18-242); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet.

Last week: Southridge def. Walla Walla 18-14; Richland def. Pasco 63-7

Next week: Richland at Walla Walla; Pasco at Chiawana

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kamiakin football team heads to state

View More Video