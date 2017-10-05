Week 6 prep football: Kamiakin, Richland vie for MCC supremacy

In addition to Kamiakin and Richland vying for control of the conference, Week 6 features the third and final Lampson Stadium doubleheader of the season with Hanford taking on Kennewick and Chiawana playing Southridge facing Chiawana.
A by-the-numbers look at all four of this week’s high school football matches in the MCC:
Kamiakin (5-0, 3-0) at Richland (5-0, 3-0)
When, where: 7 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium
Series history: Richland leads the all-time series 26-21, but the teams are both 4-4 since 2009
Team offense: Kam—745 rush (2nd in MCC), 1063 pass (3rd), 361.6/game total (2nd), 199 points (2nd). Rich—611 rush (5th), 1356 pass (2nd), 393.4/game total (1st), 249 points (1st)
Team defense: Kam—541 rush (T-3), 609 pass (2nd), 230/game total (2nd), 39 points (1st). Rich—456 rush (1st), 415 pass (1st), 174.2/game total (1st), 57 points (2nd)
Key players: Kam—QB Payton Flynn (74-144-7—1062, 16TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (23-410, 7TD, 2INT); WR/DB Colten Chelin (21-262, 2TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (21-297, 7 total TD); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (80-414, 6 total TD); RB Tuna Altahir (35-217, 3TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (23XP, 1FG). Rich—QB Cade Jensen (84-128-1—18, 18TDs); WR/DB Josh Mendoza (9-309, 5TD); RB Jarred Whitby (27-159, 4TD); RB Parker McCary (31-208, 8 total TD); WR/DB/K Adam Weissenfels (16-192, 4 total TDs, 28 XP, 2INT); DL Jax Lee; OL/DL Aric Davison; WR/DB Sammy Cervantes (17-203, 2TD).
Last week: Kamiakin def. Hanford 30-0; Richland def. Pasco 63-7
Next week: Kennewick at Kamiakin; Richland at Walla Walla
Chiawana (4-1, 2-1) at Southridge (3-2, 2-1)
When, where: 8 p.m., Lampson Stadium
Last year: Chiawana 48, Southridge 0
Team offense: Chi—933 rush (1st in MCC), 689 pass (5th), 324.4/game total (3rd), 141 points (3rd). SR—236 rush (last), 1373 pass (1st), 321.8/game total (4th), 115 points (4th).
Team defense: Chi—475 rush (2nd), 828 pass (5th), 260.6/game total (4th), 69 points (3rd). SR—782 rush (last), 839 pass (6th), 324.2/game total (7th), 153 points (7th).
Key players: SR—QB Mason Perez (106-195-8—1366, 13TD); WR/DB Peyton Monson (49-565, 6TD); WR/DB/P Eric Stayrook (24-424, 5TD); RB/DB Jake Newbry (53-147); C/LS Flynn McPheron; DT Sergio Midili; LB Hayden Brimberry. Chi—RB Tayden Jenkins (71-510, 9TD); QB Enoch Vargas (66-104-2—698, 4TD); RB Ethan Garcia (77-425, 4TD); WR Daylen Storaci (23-203, 1TD); DB/WR Riley Cissne (5INT); WR/DB Tavin Blair; DB Jose Cruz (3INT); K Ryan Lowry (15XP, 4FG); OL/DL Ford Powers; OL/DL Josh Alvarez; OL/DL Julian Benitez; OL/DL Joey Aikala; DL Nelson Cardenas.
Last week: Chiawana def. Kennewick 41-10; Southridge def. Walla Walla 18-14
Next week: Southridge at Hanford; Pasco at Chiawana
Hanford (2-3, 1-2) at Kennewick (1-4, 0-3)
When, where: 5 p.m., Lampson Stadium
Last year: Hanford 26, Kennewick 21
Team offense: Han—705 rush (3rd), 888 pass (4th), 318.6/game total (5th), 97 points (5th); Ken—343 rush (last), 300 pass (7th), 128.6/game total (last), 79 points (6th)
Team defense: Han—558 rush (5th), 660 pass (3rd), 243.6/game total (3rd), 93 points (4th); Ken—663 rush (6th), 674 pass (4th), 267.4/game total (5th), 137 points (6th)
Key players: Han—QB Garrett Horner (84-140-3—887, 9TD); RB Jared DeVine (86-480, 2TD Rush; 19-150 rec); WR/DB Thomas Kitchens (21-300, 2TD); RB/LB Drezdyn O’Daol-Lyons (40-234, 1TD); LB/FB AJ Wiegand; WR/DB Dimitri Kennedy-Woody (4 total TD); DB Colton Bozich (2INT). Ken—QB Tim Gee (33-78-6—266, 2TD); RB Cedric Riel (43-188, 1TD); DE/TE Moses McAninch; RB/LB/P Isaac Ruiz; WR/DB Talon LaFontaine; WR/DB Tucker Newman; WR/DB Emilio Ramos (2INT).
Last week: Kamiakin def. Hanford 30-0; Chiawana def. Kennewick 41-10
Next week: Southridge at Hanford; Kennewick at Kamiakin
Walla Walla (1-4, 1-2) at Pasco (0-5, 0-3)
When, where: 7 p.m., Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium
Last year: Walla Walla 42, Pasco 8
Team offense: WW—416 rush (6th in MCC), 1138 pass (1st), 388.5/game total (1st), 191 points (1st). Pas—462 rush (5th), 438 pass (6th), 225/game total (6th), 53 points (7th).
Team defense: WW—430 rush (4th), 370 pass (1st), 200/game total (1st), 50 points (2nd). Pas—537 rush (7th), 901 pass (last), 359.5/game total (T-7th), 164 points (last).
Key players: WW—QB Nickolas Zehner (26-61-7—192; 60-216, TD rush; 2INT); RB Darin Ongers (29-137, 1TD); LB Jahmal Mangarero; WR Mason Knowles; WR Dalton Thompson. Pas—RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (78-354, 6 total TD); QB Kashon Tate (47-109-7—483, 3TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (18-242); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet.
Last week: Southridge def. Walla Walla 18-14; Richland def. Pasco 63-7
Next week: Richland at Walla Walla; Pasco at Chiawana
