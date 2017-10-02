Week 5 MCC football stats: Gutsy win puts Southridge passing attack back on top

Here’s our weekly check in with the Mid-Columbia Conference football stat leaders after five games. Stats are compiled by MCC statistician John Crawford.
MCC RUSHING LEADERS
No.
Yds
Avg
TD
Tayden Jenkins (C)
71
510
7.2
9
Jared Devine (H)
86
480
5.6
2
Ethan Garcia (C)
77
425
5.5
4
Talmage Jacobson (Ka)
80
414
5.2
5
Efrain Farias (P)
78
354
4.5
5
Drezdyn O’Daol (H)
40
234
5.9
1
Tuna Altahir (Ka)
35
217
6.2
3
Nikolas Zehner (WW)
60
216
3.6
1
Parker McCary (R)
31
208
6.7
6
Cedric Riel (Ke)
41
188
4.4
1
MCC PASSING LEADERS
Att
Comp.
Comp%
Yds
TD
INT
Mason Perez (S)
195
106
54.4
1366
13
8
Cade Jensen (R)
128
84
65.6
1320
18
1
Payton Flynn (Ka)
144
74
51.4
1062
16
7
Garrett Horner (H)
140
84
60.0
887
9
3
Enoch Vargas (C)
104
66
63.5
698
4
2
Kashon Tate (P)
109
47
43.1
483
3
7
Tim Gee (Ke)
78
33
42.3
266
2
6
Nickolas Zehner (WW)
61
26
42.6
192
0
7
MCC RECEIVING LEADERS
No.
Yds
TD
Peyton Monson (S)
49
565
6
Eric Stayrook (S)
24
424
5
Champ Grayson (Ka)
23
410
7
Thomas Kitchens (H)
21
300
2
Benson Smith (Ka)
21
297
6
Colten Chelin (Ka)
21
262
2
Isaiah Gomez (P)
18
242
0
Josiah Richardson (C)
19
224
1
Daylen Storaci (C)
23
203
1
Sammy Cervantes (R)
17
203
2
Comments