Southridge quarterback Mason Perez (7), throwing a pass against Richland on Sept. 22 at Lampson Stadium, is again the MCC’s leader in passing after throwing for two TD’s in the Suns’ 18-14 comeback win over Walla Walla last week. Perez has thrown for 1,366 yards and 13 TDs this season. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file

High School Football

Week 5 MCC football stats: Gutsy win puts Southridge passing attack back on top

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

October 02, 2017 6:54 PM

Here’s our weekly check in with the Mid-Columbia Conference football stat leaders after five games. Stats are compiled by MCC statistician John Crawford.

MCC RUSHING LEADERS

No.

Yds

Avg

TD

Tayden Jenkins (C)

71

510

7.2

9

Jared Devine (H)

86

480

5.6

2

Ethan Garcia (C)

77

425

5.5

4

Talmage Jacobson (Ka)

80

414

5.2

5

Efrain Farias (P)

78

354

4.5

5

Drezdyn O’Daol (H)

40

234

5.9

1

Tuna Altahir (Ka)

35

217

6.2

3

Nikolas Zehner (WW)

60

216

3.6

1

Parker McCary (R)

31

208

6.7

6

Cedric Riel (Ke)

41

188

4.4

1

MCC PASSING LEADERS

Att

Comp.

Comp%

Yds

TD

INT

Mason Perez (S)

195

106

54.4

1366

13

8

Cade Jensen (R)

128

84

65.6

1320

18

1

Payton Flynn (Ka)

144

74

51.4

1062

16

7

Garrett Horner (H)

140

84

60.0

887

9

3

Enoch Vargas (C)

104

66

63.5

698

4

2

Kashon Tate (P)

109

47

43.1

483

3

7

Tim Gee (Ke)

78

33

42.3

266

2

6

Nickolas Zehner (WW)

61

26

42.6

192

0

7

MCC RECEIVING LEADERS

No.

Yds

TD

Peyton Monson (S)

49

565

6

Eric Stayrook (S)

24

424

5

Champ Grayson (Ka)

23

410

7

Thomas Kitchens (H)

21

300

2

Benson Smith (Ka)

21

297

6

Colten Chelin (Ka)

21

262

2

Isaiah Gomez (P)

18

242

0

Josiah Richardson (C)

19

224

1

Daylen Storaci (C)

23

203

1

Sammy Cervantes (R)

17

203

2

