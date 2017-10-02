Week 5 MCC football stats: Gutsy win puts Southridge passing attack back on top

Southridge quarterback Mason Perez (7), throwing a pass against Richland on Sept. 22 at Lampson Stadium, is again the MCC’s leader in passing after throwing for two TD’s in the Suns’ 18-14 comeback win over Walla Walla last week. Perez has thrown for 1,366 yards and 13 TDs this season. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file