Friday football: James’ 4 TDs lead Hermiston past HRV

HERMISTON 40, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 14: Andrew James completed 10 of 11 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past the Eagles in 5A Special District 1 action in Hermiston.
James also ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns, while Dayshawn Neal scored on a 42-yard pass from James, and on a 19-yard run.
Tyler Rohrman added a 66-yard touchdown for Hermiston (3-2, 2-1 SD1) on his only catch of the night.
Michael Jones scored both touchdowns for HRV (2-2, 1-2).
Hood River Valley
0
0
7
7
—
14
Hermiston
0
34
0
6
—
40
SCORING PLAYS
Her—Andrew James 11 run (Dayshawn Neal kick)
Her—James 1 run (pass fail)
Her—Jonathan Hinkle 19 run (Neal kick)
Her—Tyler Rohrman 66 pass from James (Neal kick)
Her—Neal 42 pass from James (Neal kick)
HRV—Michael Jones 5 run (Riggs Bardin kick)
Her—Neal 19 run (kick blocked)
HRV—Jones 36 pass from Caden Leiblein (Bardin kick)
OTHELLO 38, EPHRATA 14: Trevor Hilmes and Isaiah Perez combined for 226 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the host Huskies handed the Tigers their first loss of the season in CWAC action.
Kyler Villareal also connected with Julian Pruneda on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Ephrata
7
0
7
0
—
14
Othello
7
14
3
7
—
38
SCORING PLAYS
E—Jake Oxos 6 pass from Zac Berryman (Josh Benthem kick)
O—Isaiah Perez 2 run (Sergio Mondragon kick)
O—Trevor Hilmes 3 run (Mondragon kick)
O—Perez 5 run (Mondragon kick)
O—Julian Pruneda 55 TD pass from Kyler Villareal (Mondragon kick)
E—Oxos 11 pass from Berryman (Benthem kick)
O—FG Sergio Mondragon 31
O—Hilmes 1 run (Mondragon kick)
ROYAL 69, WAHLUKE 0: The Knights won their 32nd game in a row, beating the visiting Warriors in SCAC East action.
Royal held Wahluke to just 67 yards of offense and five first downs.
Sawyer Jenks threw for 213 yards and five touchdowns for the Knights, three of which went to Corbin Christensen.
Wahluke
0
0
0
0
—
0
Royal
28
28
7
6
—
69
SCORING PLAYS
R—Corbin Christensen 29 pass from Sawyer Jenks (Lorenzo Myrick run)
R—Myrick 21 run (run failed)
R—Christensen 23 pass from Jenks (Osvaldo Guerrero)
R—Myrick 15 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R—Yovani Cruz 5 run (Guerrero kick)
R—Angel Farias 56 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R—Christensen 6 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R—Logan Gomez 1 run (Guerrero kick)
R—Cruz 6 pass Tyler Allred (Guerrero kick)
R—Jack Diaz 8 run (kick failed)
WARDEN 35, COLLEGE PLACE 0: Kevin Garcia ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars shut out the visiting Hawks in SCAC East play.
Garcia scored twice on 3-yard runs for Warden, which rolled up 373 yards on the ground.
The Cougars held the Hawks to just three first downs and 16 yards of offense, including negative 12 yards rushing.
College Place
0
0
0
0
—
0
Warden
6
8
7
14
—
35
SCORING PLAYS
W—Tito Rodriguez 10 run (kick failed)
W—Kevin Garcia 3 run (Edgar Hernandez run)
W—Jonathan Jaime 8 run (Jaime kick)
W—Garcia 3 run (Zach Richins pass from Hernandez)
W—Hernandez 3 run (run failed)
KIONA-BENTON 48, RIVER VIEW 0: Leo Gomez threw for 267 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Bears to an SCAC East victory over the Panthers in Finley.
Daniel Rizin caught two touchdown passes for Ki-Be and also returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown. Rizin also had three interceptions — one he returned 43 yards for a touchdown.
Kiona-Benton
14
13
14
14
—
48
River View
0
0
0
0
—
0
TRI-CITIES PREP 28, WHITE SWAN 8: The Jaguars got 134 yards rushing and three touchdowns from senior Bubba Valencia in an EWAC win over the Cougars at Chiawana High School.
Kobe Singleton added 126 yards passing and a 47-yards touchdown to Zerek Baker, and ran for 105 yards.
Valencia and Baker also each had an interception, while Baker added 12 tackles.
White Swan
0
0
0
8
—
8
Tri-Cities Prep
0
8
14
6
—
28
SCORING PLAYS
TCP—Bubba Valencia 1 run (Valencia run)
TCP—Zerek Baker 47 pass from Kobe Singleton (pass failed)
TCP—Valencia 5 run (Singleton run)
TCP—Valencia 36 run (pass failed)
WS—Jermaine Bass 40 pass from Christian Caballos (Trumaine Sampson pass from Caballos)
KITTITAS 34, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 30: Nico Shupe ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns, but the Patriots dropped a close EWAC game to the Coyotes at Hanford High School.
Liberty Christian took a 30-26 lead on Shupe’s 50-yard touchdown run with 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Coyotes scored on the ensuing possession, converting on third-and 26 to reach the LC 15-yard line. Kittitas scored two plays later, taking the lead for good.
Konnor Denhoed ran for 148 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots rolled up 277 yards on the ground, but threw for just 36 yards.
Kittitas
6
14
6
8
—
34
Liberty Christian
6
16
2
6
—
30
SCORING PLAYS
LC—Nico Shupe 4 run (run failed)
LC—Konnor Denhoed 63 run (Shupe run)
LC—Shupe 8 run (Shupe run)
LC—Shupe 50 run (Noah Hayden pass from Curtis Morgan)
