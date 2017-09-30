Southridge overcomes 2-TD deficit to beat Wa-Hi on the road

Mason Perez fired two touchdown passes and Mason Bond punched in the game-winning touchdown run with a minute left to help the Southridge High School football team overcome an early 14-0 deficit to beat Walla Walla 18-14 on Friday night at Borleske Stadium in an MCC game.
The night started poorly for Perez as he was intercepted in the first quarter by Mason Knowles, who returned the pick 25 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead. The Blue Devils (1-4, 1-2) then drove down the field in the second quarter and Josiah Wik capped it with a 3-yard scoring run to make it a two-touchdown game.
But Perez rallied the Suns (3-2, 2-1) and connected with Eric Stayrook for a 15-yard score before halftime, and found Mark Meier in the end zone in the fourth quarter to set the stage for Bond’s game-winner.
No other stats were reported.
Southridge
0
6
0
12
—
18
Walla Walla
7
7
0
0
—
14
SCORING PLAYS
WW—Mason Knowles 25 interception return
WW—Josiah Wik 3 run
SR—Eric Stayrook 15 pass from Mason Perez (kick failed)
SR—Mark Meier pass from Perez (2-point failed)
SR—Mason Bond 1 run (2-point failed)
