12 Bombers catch passes, 7 score TDs as Richland blows past Pasco 63-7

Cade Jensen threw seven touchdown passes, to six different receivers, on just 21 pass attempts as the Richland High School football team dominated Pasco from the opening kick with a 63-7 victory Friday night in an MCC game at Fran Rish Stadium.
Richland (5-0, 3-0) did all of its scoring in the first half, putting up 35 points in the first quarter. Pasco’s touchdown — a 36-yard connection from Kashon Tate to running back Efrain Farias — didn’t come until the fourth quarter.
Twelve Bombers caught passes from either Jensen (16-21-0—203) or backup QB Taylor Johnson (2-2-0—15), with Ryan Piper leading the way with three grabs for 49 yards and two scores. Sammy Cervantes also had three catches, for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Tsega Macduff gained an even 100 yards on 11 touches for Richland, and fellow running back Parker McCary picked up 90 yards on seven touches with a 31-yard rushing touchdown.
Richland gets one of its most anticipated matchups of the season next week as it hosts defending Class 3A state champion Kamiakin (5-0, 3-0), a team the Bombers beat 21-20 last year on an extra-point block by Adam Weissenfels — who caught a touchdown pass and had a pick-6 Friday — in overtime.
Pasco
0
0
0
7
—
7
Richland
35
28
0
0
—
63
SCORING PLAYS
R—Adam Weissenfels 15 pass from Cade Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Ryan Piper 25 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Sammy Cervantes 28 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Parker McCary 31 run (Weissenfels kick)
R—Weissenfels interception return (Weissenfels kick)
R—Josh Mendoza pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Piper pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Ryan Kriskovich 28 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
R—Trey Zorich 7 pass from Jensen (Weissenfels kick)
P—Efrain Farias 36 pass from Kason tate (kick)
