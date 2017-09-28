Hanford at Kamiakin: 2 of MCC’s most athletic squads clash at Lampson

Two of the most athletic teams in the MCC square off in this tilt at Lampson Stadium.
The Hanford High School football team suffered a defeat last week at the hands of the Chiawana Riverhawks, 26-7, but will get a boost with wide out/DB Dmetri Kennedy-Woody returning to the fold, and will likely match up better against a smaller, albeit more athletic, Kamiakin Braves squad.
That being said, outside of Richland, none in the MCC has looked as good as Kamiakin through the first four weeks. Wide receiver/defensive backs Champ Grayson, Benson Smith and Colten Chelin have been among the league’s best this season on both sides of the ball, accounting for 811 yards and 11 touchdowns catching passes from QB Payton Flynn, while leading the Braves to the No. 2 ranking in total and No. 1 in scoring defense after a 59-0 shutout against Pasco last week.
For Hanford, running back/safety Jared DeVine had one of his tougher games of the season against Chiawana, gaining just 30 yards on 12 touches, and will be relied upon to help the Falcons keep possession against a Braves defense that has been best in the league against the run.
Hanford (2-2, 1-1) at Kamiakin (4-0, 2-0)
When, Where: 7 p.m., Lampson Stadium
Last year: Kamiakin 48, Hanford 14
Team offense: Han—529 rush (4th), 834 pass (4th), 340.8/game total (3rd), 97 points (T-4th); Kam—637 rush (2nd), 890 pass (3rd), 381.8/game total (2nd), 169 points (2nd)
Team defense: Han—450 rush (5th), 487 pass (2nd), 234.3/game total (3rd), 63 points (4th); Kam—365 rush (1st), 555 pass (3rd), 230/game total (2nd), 39 points (1st)
Key players: Han—QB Garrett Horner (75-119-1—833, 9TD); RB Jared DeVine (62-351, 2TD rush; 18-145 rec); WR/DB Thomas Kitchens (17-255, 2TD); RB/LB Drezdyn O’Daol-Lyons (29-178, 1TD); LB/FB AJ Wiegand; WR/DB Dimitri Kennedy-Woody. Kam—QB Payton Flynn (56-110-7—889, 13TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (17-348, 6TD); WR/DB Colten Chelin (18-226, 1TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (15-237, 5 totalTD); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (61-351, 5TD); RB Tuna Altahir (26-182, 3TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (19XP, 1FG).
Last week: Chiawana def. Hanford 26-7; Kamiakin def. Pasco 59-0
Next week: Hanford at Kennewick; Kamiakin at Richland
