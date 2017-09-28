Southridge at Walla Walla: Blue Devils D tries to keep moving forward vs. Suns

The Walla Walla High School football team put on the defensive performance of the year in the MCC last week, giving up just three points and one (ONE!) total yard of offense to earn a 20-3 win over the Kennewick Lions, the Blue Devils’ first victory of the season.
They’ll face a completely different challenge Friday, going from the run-dominant Lions to the run-as-an-afterthought Southridge Suns (2-2, 1-1) in their Week 5 clash at Borleske Stadium, where the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1) will celebrate Homecoming.
Despite getting whooped by Richland 63-14 last week, the Suns still boast the No. 2 passing offense in the league, with QB Mason Perez averaging just under 280 passing yards per game to go along with his 11 touchdowns, and Peyton Monson and Eric Stayrook remain among the league leaders in receiving.
Southridge (2-2, 1-1) at Walla Walla (1-3, 1-1)
When, Where: 7 p.m., Borleske Stadium
Last year: Southridge 26, Walla Walla 20
Team offense: SR—223 rush (last in MCC), 1078 pass (2nd), 325.3/game total (4th), 97 points (T-4th). WW—555 rush (3rd), 171 pass (last), 181.5/game total (7th), 26 points (last).
Team defense: SR—661 rush (last), 777 pass (7th), 359.5/game total (T-7th), 139 points (7th). WW—528 rush (6th), 596 pass (5th), 281/game total (5th), 100 points (6th).
Key players: SR—QB Mason Perez (81-153-6—1071, 11TD); WR/DB Peyton Monson (40-436, 6TD); WR/DB/P Eric Stayrook (19-365, 4TD); RB/DB Jake Newbry (42-124); C/LS Flynn McPheron; DT Sergio Midili; LB Hayden Brimberry. WW—QB Nickolas Zehner (15-41-7—130; 46-179, TD rush); RB Darin Ongers (27-136, TD); LB Jahmal Mangarero; WR Mason Knowles; WR Dalton Thompson.
Last week: Richland def. Southridge 63-14; Walla Walla def. Kennewick 20-3
Next week: Chiawana at Southridge; Walla Walla at Pasco
