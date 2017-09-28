Pasco at Richland: Undefeated Bombers take on winless Bulldogs

It’s hard to imagine Richland High School — the No. 4 ranked football team at the 4A level — having too much trouble with Pasco this week.
After giving up 14 points to Southridge last week, the Bombers (4-0, 2-0) no longer boast the best scoring defense in the MCC (they’re No. 2 at 12.5 points/game), but they’re still the best total defense (200 yards/game) and have gained the most yards (388.5/game) and scored the most points (191 total) on offense. Other than Bellevue (which has knocked off ranked teams Garfield, Tumwater and Archbishop Murphy since losing to Richland 24-21 in the season opener), Richland has beaten every team its played this season by at least 40 points.
Newly-minted MCC passing leader Cade Jensen will again look to get his stable of receiving and rushing options going against a Bulldogs defense that ranks at or near the bottom of the league in all defensive categories.
In order for the Bulldogs to give the Bombers problems, they’ll have to control the pace Efrain Farias in the run game, as he’s picked up 347 yards on 66 carries with five touchdowns this season.
Pasco (0-4, 0-2) at Richland (4-0, 2-0)
When, Where: 7 p.m., Fran Rish Stadium
Series history: Richland has won 7 in a row (47-0 last year), and is 43-42-4 all-time against Pasco
Team offense: Rich—416 rush (6th in MCC), 1138 pass (1st), 388.5/game total (1st), 191 points (1st). Pas—462 rush (5th), 438 pass (6th), 225/game total (6th), 53 points (7th).
Team defense: Rich—430 rush (4th), 370 pass (1st), 200/game total (1st), 50 points (2nd). Pas—537 rush (7th), 901 pass (last), 359.5/game total (T-7th), 164 points (last).
Key players: Rich—QB Cade Jensen (68-107-1—1117, 11TD); WR/DB Josh Mendoza (8-301, 4 total TD); RB Jarred Whitby (24-141, 4TD); RB Parker McCary (26-130, 7 total TD); WR/DB/K Adam Weissenfels (14-170, 2 total TD, 19 XP); DL Jax Lee; OL/DL Aric Davison; WR/DB Sammy Cervantes (14-156, 1TD). Pas—QB Kashon Tate (40-96-5—438, 2TD); RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (66-347, 5TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (17-232); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet.
Last week: Richland def. Southridge 63-14; Kamiakin def. Pasco 59-0
Next week: Walla Walla at Pasco; Kamiakin at Richland
