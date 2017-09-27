Richland up to No. 3 in 4A poll; Kamiakin steady at No. 3 in 3A

There wasn’t a lot of movement in the football polls this week, with the exception of Bellevue moving from No. 9 to No. 6 in the Class 3A poll after a big 35-21 win over 2A power Archbishop Murphy last week.
Bellevue (3-1) had its postseason ban lifted by the WIAA earlier this week. The Wolverines, whose lone loss is to Richland (24-21), served one year of a two-year ban.
In the Class 4A poll, the Bombers moved up from fourth and into a tie for third with Graham-Kapowsin, which was fifth last week, but upset No. 2 Sumner 34-28 last Friday.
Richland (4-0) will play Pasco on Friday in a Mid-Columbia Conference battle at Fran Rish Stadium.
The Bombers’ big test of the season will be Oct. 6 when they host defending 3A state champion Kamiakin.
The Chiawana Riverhawks (3-1) remained ensconced at No. 9, a position they held last week. Chiawana will host Kennewick on Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Camas retained the top spot in the 4A poll, gathering nine of the possible 11 first-place votes. No. 2 Woodinville picked up the other first-place votes.
Kamiakin (4-0) continues to dominate in the MCC, but the Braves still find themselves ranked No. 3 in the 3A poll. They will host Hanford on Friday at Lampson Stadium.
Eastside Catholic picked up 10 of 11 first-place votes to stay atop the 3A poll, followed by O’Dea, which earned the other top vote.
The Royal Knights (4-0), winners of 31 consecutive games, again were top pick in the Class 1A poll, picking up all 11 first-place votes.
The Knights have outscored opponents 212-3 this season, yielding a field goal to Warden on Sept. 15. They host Wahluke (2-1) on Friday.
“They have been focused so far,” Royal coach Wiley Allred said of his team. “We lost some good kids, but had a lot of kids return on defense. Every week is a new offense and a new game plan we have to plan for. This week, it is the double wing. They run it really well and come at you as hard as they can.”
SCAC East rival Connell came in at No. 2, again. Royal will host Connell on Oct. 13. The Eagles will play at Columbia-Burbank on Friday.
Washington Football Polls
Class 4A
1. Camas (9)
4-0
108
2. Woodinville (2)
4-0
91
3. Graham-Kapowsin
4-0
87
3. Richland
4-0
87
5. Gonzaga Prep
3-1
61
6. Sumner
3-1
51
7. Bothell
3-1
42
8. Monroe
4-0
36
9. Chiawana
3-1
24
10. Union
3-1
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (10)
4-0
109
2. O’Dea (1)
4-0
96
3. Kamiakin
4-0
90
4. Ferndale
4-0
72
5. Lincoln
3-1
58
6. Bellevue
3-1
53
7. Timberline
4-0
49
8. Mt. Spokane
3-1
45
9. Oak Harbor
4-0
11
10. Squalicum
3-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (9)
3-1
115
2. West Valley (Spokane) (1)
4-0
86
3. Hockinson
4-0
82
4. Tumwater (1)
2-2
79
5. Liberty (Issaquah) (1)
3-1
78
6. Fife
4-0
49
7. North Kitsap
4-0
47
8. Sedro-Woolley
3-1
42
9. W. F. West
3-1
35
10. Lynden
2-2
31
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selah 9.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
4-0
110
2. Connell
3-0
97
3. Montesano
4-0
76
(tie) Nooksack Valley
4-0
76
5. Meridian
4-0
72
6. Colville
3-1
53
7. Mount Baker
3-1
43
8. Cascade Christian
3-1
25
9. Zillah
3-1
22
10. Okanogan
3-0
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (9)
4-0
99
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
4-0
89
3. Napavine
3-1
74
4. Adna
4-0
69
5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
4-0
55
6. Rainier
4-0
36
7. Toledo
2-2
33
(tie) Colfax
3-1
33
9. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
2-2
15
10. Concrete
4-0
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Asotin 12.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7)
3-0
96
2. Lummi (3)
4-0
88
3. Sunnyside Christian
4-0
81
4. Almira Coulee-Hartline
3-1
73
5. Republic
3-0
19
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 12. Tacoma Baptist 12. Quilcene 7.
Comments