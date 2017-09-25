Richland quarterback Cade Jensen throws game against Southridge on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Jensen threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another, to help the Bombers to a 63-14 win.
High School Football

Richland’s Jensen takes over as MCC passing leader

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

September 25, 2017 05:17 PM

After throwing for 314 yards and two touchdowns in the Richland High School football team’s 63-14 drubbing of Southridge on Friday, Cade Jensen became the MCC’s passing leader after four weeks, averaging 279.3 yards per game.

Jensen, a senior, is also tied for second with 11 touchdown passes, and has the league’s highest completion percentage (63.6 percent), only having to attempt 107 passes, the fourth-most in the MCC, to put up his impressive numbers.

Meanwhile, Chiawana continues to dominate on the ground, with Tayden Jenkins rushing for a league-high 411 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries (7.6 yards/carry average), and Ethan Garcia ranking fifth with 288 yards and three touchdowns on 59 rushes. Both backs touched the ball 12 times in the Riverhawks’ 26-7 win over Hanford, with Garcia out-gaining Jenkins 72-32.

Here are the MCC stat leaders through four games, compiled weekly by league statistician John Crawford:

MCC RUSHING LEADERS

No.

Yds

Avg

TD

Tayden Jenkins (C)

54

411

7.6

6

Jared Devine (H)

62

351

5.7

2

Talmage Jacobson (Ka)

61

351

5.8

5

Efrain Farias (P)

66

347

5.3

5

Ethan Garcia (C)

59

288

4.9

3

Tuna Altahir (Ka)

26

187

7.0

3

Nikolas Zehner (WW)

46

179

3.9

1

Drezdyn O’Daol (H)

29

178

6.1

1

Cedric Riel (Ke)

36

155

4.3

1

Jarred Whitby (R)

24

141

5.9

4

MCC PASSING LEADERS

Att

Comp.

Comp%

Yds

TD

INT

Cade Jensen (R)

107

68

63.6

1117

11

1

Mason Perez (S)

153

81

52.9

1071

11

6

Payton Flynn (Ka)

110

56

50.9

889

13

7

Garrett Horner (H)

119

75

63.0

833

9

1

Enoch Vargas (C)

90

56

62.2

593

2

2

Kashon Tate (P)

96

40

47.1

438

2

5

Tim Gee (Ke)

65

25

38.5

202

2

5

Nickolas Zehner (WW)

41

15

36.6

130

0

7

MCC RECEIVING LEADERS

No.

Yds

TD

Peyton Monson (S)

40

436

6

Eric Stayrook (S)

19

365

4

Champ Grayson (Ka)

17

348

6

Josh Mendoza (R)

8

301

4

Thomas Kitchens (H)

17

255

2

Benson Smith (Ka)

15

237

4

Isaiah Gomez (P)

17

232

0

Colten Chelin (Ka)

18

226

2

Daylen Storaci (C)

20

184

1

Josiah Richardson (C)

16

183

0

