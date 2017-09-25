Richland’s Jensen takes over as MCC passing leader

After throwing for 314 yards and two touchdowns in the Richland High School football team’s 63-14 drubbing of Southridge on Friday, Cade Jensen became the MCC’s passing leader after four weeks, averaging 279.3 yards per game.
Jensen, a senior, is also tied for second with 11 touchdown passes, and has the league’s highest completion percentage (63.6 percent), only having to attempt 107 passes, the fourth-most in the MCC, to put up his impressive numbers.
Meanwhile, Chiawana continues to dominate on the ground, with Tayden Jenkins rushing for a league-high 411 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries (7.6 yards/carry average), and Ethan Garcia ranking fifth with 288 yards and three touchdowns on 59 rushes. Both backs touched the ball 12 times in the Riverhawks’ 26-7 win over Hanford, with Garcia out-gaining Jenkins 72-32.
Here are the MCC stat leaders through four games, compiled weekly by league statistician John Crawford:
Never miss a local story.
MCC RUSHING LEADERS
No.
Yds
Avg
TD
Tayden Jenkins (C)
54
411
7.6
6
Jared Devine (H)
62
351
5.7
2
Talmage Jacobson (Ka)
61
351
5.8
5
Efrain Farias (P)
66
347
5.3
5
Ethan Garcia (C)
59
288
4.9
3
Tuna Altahir (Ka)
26
187
7.0
3
Nikolas Zehner (WW)
46
179
3.9
1
Drezdyn O’Daol (H)
29
178
6.1
1
Cedric Riel (Ke)
36
155
4.3
1
Jarred Whitby (R)
24
141
5.9
4
MCC PASSING LEADERS
Att
Comp.
Comp%
Yds
TD
INT
Cade Jensen (R)
107
68
63.6
1117
11
1
Mason Perez (S)
153
81
52.9
1071
11
6
Payton Flynn (Ka)
110
56
50.9
889
13
7
Garrett Horner (H)
119
75
63.0
833
9
1
Enoch Vargas (C)
90
56
62.2
593
2
2
Kashon Tate (P)
96
40
47.1
438
2
5
Tim Gee (Ke)
65
25
38.5
202
2
5
Nickolas Zehner (WW)
41
15
36.6
130
0
7
MCC RECEIVING LEADERS
No.
Yds
TD
Peyton Monson (S)
40
436
6
Eric Stayrook (S)
19
365
4
Champ Grayson (Ka)
17
348
6
Josh Mendoza (R)
8
301
4
Thomas Kitchens (H)
17
255
2
Benson Smith (Ka)
15
237
4
Isaiah Gomez (P)
17
232
0
Colten Chelin (Ka)
18
226
2
Daylen Storaci (C)
20
184
1
Josiah Richardson (C)
16
183
0
Comments