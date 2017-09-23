Friday football: Christensen scores 4 TDs, Royal beats College Place 74-0

Corbin Christensen caught two touchdown passes from Sawyer Jenks in the first quarter, and returned punts of 67 and 57 yards for touchdowns to lead Royal to a 74-0 SCAC East home win Friday over College Place.
Jenks completed 6 of 9 passes for 212 yards and five touchdowns — also connecting with Isaac Ellis (44 yards), CJ Quintero (37) and Lorenzo Myrick (16).
Tucker Janett ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns for the top-ranked Knights (4-0, 2-0 SCAC East), who have won 31 games in a row.
Miguel Moreno threw for 109 yards for the Hawks (2-2, 0-2), with Cameron Lindstrom catching four passes for 67 yards.
College Place
0
0
0
0
—
0
Royal
43
21
10
0
—
74
SCORING PLAYS
R—Isaac Ellis 44 pass from Sawyer Jenks (Osvaldo Guerrero kick)
R—Corbin Christensen 48 pass from Jenks (CJ Quintero run)
R—Christensen 51 pass Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R—Christensen 67 punt return (Guerrero kick)
R—Quintero 37 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R—Christensen 57 punt return (Guerrero kick)
R—Lorenzo Myrick 33 run (Guerrero kick)
R—Myrick 16 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R—Tucker Janett 17 run (Guerrero kick)
R—Janett 32 run (Guerrero kick)
R—FG Guerrero 19
SELAH 21, PROSSER 12: For the third straight week, the Vikings (3-0, 2-0) started slow, made their adjustments, and pulled out an impressive victory, this time to get the inside track on the CWAC South.
Cameron Ditter hauled in all three of Zak Donato’s touchdown passes, and the Selah defense stuffed Prosser, after it zipped down the field on its first two drives, to get the road win at Art Fiker Stadium.
Selah rallied from a 28-point deficit to beat Lakeside 55-41 in its opener, then had to fight to put away Ellensburg 42-35 last week.
JR Coleman capped Prosser’s first two drives of 80 and 71 yards with short touchdown runs to give the Mustangs (2-2, 0-2) a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, but they were shut out after that.
Kord Tuttle paced the Prosser offense with 145 yards on 20 carries, and Coleman picked up 80 yards on 17 touches.
Selah
7
7
7
0
—
21
Prosser
12
0
0
0
—
12
SCORING PLAYS
P—JR Coleman 1 run (kick failed)
S—Cameron Ditter 9 pass from Zak Donato (Hall kick)
P—Coleman 2 run (kick failed)
S—Ditter 21 pass from Donato (Hall kick)
S—Ditter 28 pass from Donato (McDevitt kick)
KIONA-BENTON 41, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 30: The Bears rallied for 21 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Coyotes in SCAC East action in Benton City.
Ki-Be (2-1 overall, 1-1 SCAC East) trailed by 10 points with eight minutes to play in the game.
Leo Gomez threw for 391 yards, with Alex Maya (147 yards receiving) and Daniel Rizin (135) each catching a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Maya had an interception, while Armando led the Bears in tackles, and AJ Stewart came up with a Coyotes fumble to seal the win for Ki-Be.
HERMISTON 34, SUMMIT 14: Andrew James threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 5A-Special District 1 victory over the Storm (2-2 overall, 1-1 SD1).
It was Summit’s first league loss since 2014.
DayShawn Neal caught 14 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1), while Peter Earl ran for 72 yards and two scores.
Henry Bledsoe, son of former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe, threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns for Summit.
Hermiston
14
14
6
0
—
34
Summit
7
7
0
0
—
14
SCORING PLAYS
H—DayShawn Neal 9 pass from Andrew James (Thomas McCullough kick)
S—Konrad Collins 21 pass from Henry Bledsoe (Max Asevado kick)
H—Peter Earl 64 run (McCullough kick)
S—Collins 17 pass from Bledsoe (Asevado kick)
H—Neal 76 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—Tyler Rohrman 24 pass from James (Neal kick)
H—Earl 1 run (kick failed)
TRI-CITIES PREP 47, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 14: Quarterback Kobe Singleton rushed for 112 yards and scored three total touchdowns, Bubba Valencia carried it 19 times for 263 yards with two scores, and the Jaguars (3-1, 2-0) went on the road to pick up a win in EWAC play.
It was the first time the teams met since D-W (0-4, 0-2) knocked TCP out of the first round of the Class 2B state playoffs last year with a 34-14 victory.
Fighting rain and wind at Dayton High School, TCP threw the ball just twice, instead opting to run it 42 times for 488 yards (11.6/play average). Zerek Baker was the third Jaguar to rush for 100+ yards, picking up 112 on just eight carries, and book-ending the team’s scoring with a 3-yard TD in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the third.
Tri-Cities Prep
14
19
14
0
—
47
Dayton-Waitsburg
0
6
0
8
—
14
SCORING PLAYS
TCP—Zerek Baker 3 run (Landon Amato kick)
TCP—Kobe Singleton 4 run (Amato kick)
TCP—Singleton 50 punt return (run failed)
TCP—Singleton 60 run (Amato kick)
TCP—Bubba Valencia 5 run (kick failed)
DW—Brayden Miller 4 run (kick failed)
TCP—Valencia 40 run (kick failed)
TCP—Baker 5 run (Baker run)
DW—Chris Philbrook 5 run (Philbrook run)
Comments