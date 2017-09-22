Gallery: Chiawana Football vs. Hanford on Sept. 22.

Chiawana's defense Gabe Schilz (10), left, Tavin Blair (20), bottom and AJ Vongphachanh (90), right, tackle a Hanford's Jared DeVine (11) during a football game on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Chiawana football playing against Hanford on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Chiawana football playing against Hanford at Fran Rish Stadium on Friday in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from Chiawana football playing against Hanford at Fran Rish Stadium on Friday in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Hanford's quarterback Garrett Horner (5) throws the ball during a football game against Chiawana on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Hanfords defense attempts to take down Chiawana's Tavin Blair (20) during a football game on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana's Tayden Jenkins (1) drives the ball down the field during a football game against Handford on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Chiawana's Josiah Richardson (2) attempts to break away from Hanford's defense during a football game on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Hanford's Thomas Kitchens (2) runs past Chiawana's defense Anthony Liudahl (5), Riley Cissne (8) and Jose Cruz (14) during a football game on Friday at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland. Chiawana won 26-7.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald