Gallery: Richland Bombers take on Southridge football on Sept. 22.

Southridge's quarterback Mason Perez (7) throws the ball during a football game against Richland on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Richland won 63-14.
Scenes from Southridge football taking on Richland at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick on Friday. Bombers won 63-14.
Southridge's defense Peyton Monson (4) and Hayden Brimberry (33) attempt to tackle Adam Weissenfels (7) of Richland during a football game on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Bombers won 63-14.
Southridge's defense attempts to stop Cody Sanderson (19), of Richland, as he runs with the ball during a football game on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Bombers won 63-14.
Richland's Parker McCary (21) runs past Southridge's defense during a football game on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Richland won 63-14.
Southridge's Eric Strayrook (9) runs with the ball during a football game on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Richland won 63-14.
Richland's quarterback Cade Jensen(10) throws the ball during a football game against Southridge on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Bombers won 63-14.
Southridges's defense Eric Stayrook (9) tackles Adam Weissenfels (7) of Richalnd tries to catch the ball during a football game on Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Bombers won 63-14.
