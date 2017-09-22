Prosser battles Selah for control of the CWAC South

Coming off a Week 3 shocker of a defeat at the hands of the Othello Huskies, the Prosser High School football team has to bounce back for its most important game of the regular season, at home Friday against the Selah Vikings.
With Selah (2-0, 1-0) beating reigning CWAC champ Ellensburg 42-35 last week — sending the normally dynamic Bulldogs into a spiraling 0-3 start with losses to Royal and Connell as well — and the realignment of the Class 2A conference into two divisions, the winner of this week’s tilt will be well on its way to a CWAC South division title.
Selah beat Prosser (2-1, 0-1) 39-36 in the regular season finale last year to force a three-way tie, with Othello, for the final two CWAC postseason berths. However, the Vikings were defeated by the Mustangs and Huskies in a Kansas-Plan tiebreaker.
Selah (2-0, 1-0 CWAC) at Prosser (2-1, 0-1)
When, where: 7 p.m., Fiker Stadium
Last year: Selah 39, Prosser 36
Key players: Selah—QB/DB Zak Donato, WR/DB Cameron Ditter, RB Jake Weber. Prosser—QB Will Weinmann, RB JR Coleman, WR/S Jordan Garcia, WR/S Levi Vermulm, MLB Moses Yanez, WR Will Thompson.
Last week: Selah def. Ellensburg 42-35; Othello def. Prosser 34-13
Next week: Selah at Toppenish; Prosser at Grandview
Other small school matchups: Othello at Quincy; Grandview at East Valley (Yakima); Selah at Prosser; Warden at Connell; Columbia-Burbank at Kiona-Benton; College Place at Royal; River View at Wahluke; Tri-Cities Prep at Dayton-Waitsburg; Liberty Christian at DeSales; Touchet at Odessa (3 p.m.); Hermiston at Summit; Umatilla at Portland Christian
