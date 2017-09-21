Kamiakin rolls into Pasco looking to go to 4-0

After a thrilling 26-20 double-overtime win over Chiawana, the Kamiakin High School football team will look to maintain its focus on the road Friday against the winless Pasco Bulldogs with a chance to improve to 4-0 on the season.
First-year quarterback Payton Flynn has dealt the cards well for the Braves (3-0, 1-0 MCC), throwing for 708 yards and 10 touchdowns, mostly to standout wide receiver/defensive backs Champ Grayson, Benson Smith and Colton Chelin. Flynn had to regroup after throwing five interceptions to Chiawana — which coach Scott Biglin shouldered the blame for as a result of play calling that was too aggressive — but did so in a spectacular way, throwing for 252 yards and four touchdowns, including hitting a leaping Grayson for the game-winning score on fourth down.
Although rolling into this game on an 18-game losing streak, the Bulldogs have had their moments this year, and they’ve got some bonafide playmakers. In a 39-27 loss to Southridge last week, Efrain Farias tallied 243 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries to push his season totals to 327 rushing yards with five scores. Isaiah Gomez is among the league leaders in receiving, with 232 yards on 17 catches.
As the reigning Class 3A state champions, the Braves hold the longest winning streak in the MCC, at 12 games.
Kamiakin (3-0, 1-0) at Pasco (0-3, 0-1)
When, Where: 7 p.m., Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium
Last year: Kamiakin 56, Pasco 6
Team offense: Kam—414 rush (3rd), 723 pass (3rd), 379/game total (3rd), 110 points (2nd). Pas—395 rush (4th), 397 pass (6th), 264/game total (6th), 53 points (7th)
Team defense: Kam—303 rush (2nd), 525 pass (4th), 276/game total (4th), 39 points (3rd). Pas—316 rush (3rd), 722 pass (last), 346/game total (7th), 105 points (last)
Key players: Kam—QB Payton Flynn (48-98-8—708, 10TD); WR/DB Champ Grayson (13-227, 4TD); WR/DB Colten Chelin (16-223, 1TD); WR/DB Benson Smith (15-214, 5 total TD); RB/LB Talmage Jacobson (46-249, 3TD); RB Tuna Altahir (19-125, 2TD); LB Dillon Crawford; DE Chase Kissell; K Kaden Shymanski (14 XP). Pas—QB Kashon Tate (34-82-5—397, 2TD); RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (55-327, 5TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (17-232); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet.
Last week: Kamiakin def. Chiawana 26-20 (2 OT); Southridge def. Pasco 39-27
Next week: Hanford at Kamiakin; Walla Walla at Pasco
