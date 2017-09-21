Kamiakin rolls into Pasco looking to go to 4-0

More Videos 0:36 Watch: Kamiakin girls' soccer remains undefeated Pause 1:51 Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 0:29 What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state 1:09 Kennewick High and other area schools receive golden NFL football 4:20 Liberty Christian football prepares for Week 6 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kamiakin focuses on avoiding big-game hangover against Pasco Kamiakin had to battle for a 26-20 double-overtime victory over Chiawana last week. After a solid week in practice, the Braves are hoping to bring that same intensity to their Week 4 matchup against winless Pasco. Kamiakin had to battle for a 26-20 double-overtime victory over Chiawana last week. After a solid week in practice, the Braves are hoping to bring that same intensity to their Week 4 matchup against winless Pasco. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

