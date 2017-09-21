Hanford hoping for a signature win against Chiawana

More Videos 1:51 Florida Georgia Line drummer motivates White Bluffs Elementary students Pause 1:21 Richland police seek help identifying burglar 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 0:29 What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:50 Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:49 Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. 1:32 South Korean tomato festival celebrates with a mess 2:23 "Get You Shine On" solo by Florida Georgia Line drummer Sean Fuller at Richland elementary 0:54 24th annual All-City Senior Picnic in Richland 0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hanford football gets ready for tough stretch vs. Chiawana, Kamiakin Hanford quarterback Garrett Horner, running back Jared Devine and coach Brett Jay look ahead to the Falcons upcoming game against the Chiawana Riverhawks. Hanford quarterback Garrett Horner, running back Jared Devine and coach Brett Jay look ahead to the Falcons upcoming game against the Chiawana Riverhawks. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Hanford quarterback Garrett Horner, running back Jared Devine and coach Brett Jay look ahead to the Falcons upcoming game against the Chiawana Riverhawks. dbrennan@tricityherald.com