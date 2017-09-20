Kamiakin, Royal continue to impress voters

When it come to the weekly football polls, Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin does not even give them a sideways glance.
“They are good for the fans, but as coaches, we don’t even bother to look at them,” Biglin said. “People are voting on those who have never seen us play. Last year, we lost two games and weren’t even ranked in the top 10, and we won state.”
The Braves, who are 3-0 to open the season, held steady at No. 3 in the Class 3A football poll that was released Wednesday.
Kamiakin is coming of a 26-20 double overtime win over Chiawana and sits behind Eastside Catholic and O’Dea. The Braves will play at Pasco on Friday.
“Right now, we are just trying to get the kids to run the right plays,” Biglin said.
In the Class 4A poll, Richland still is No. 4. Camas, which garnered nine first-place votes, is No. 1, followed by Sumner and Woodinville.
The Bombers, fresh off a 48-7 win over Kennewick, will take on Southridge on Friday at 5 p.m. at Lampson Stadium.
Chiawana (2-1), which was No. 7 last week, dropped to ninth after the loss to Kamiakin. The Riverhawks will play at Hanford on Friday.
In the 2A poll, Prosser (2-1) dropped out of the top 10 from No. 7 after a 34-14 loss to CWAC rival Othello.
Archbishop Murphy (3-0) picked up all 13 first-place votes to remain atop the 2A poll.
The Royal Knights, who are on a 30-game win streak, remain atop the Class 1A poll, collecting all 13 first-place votes.
Royal (3-0), which has outscored its first three opponents 138-3, will host College Place on Friday.
Connell (3-0), ranked No. 2 for the third week in a row, will host Warden on Friday.
Washington Prep Polls
Class 4A
1. Camas (9)
3-0
116
2. Sumner (1)
3-0
103
3. Woodinville (2)
3-0
94
4. Richland
3-0
87
5. Graham-Kapowsin
3-0
72
6. Gonzaga Prep
2-1
68
7. Bothell
2-1
37
8. Monroe
3-0
31
9. Chiawana
2-1
26
10. Union
2-1
8
(tie) Olympia
3-0
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (11)
3-0
119
2. O’Dea (1)
3-0
106
3. Kamiakin
3-0
99
4. Ferndale
3-0
67
5. Mt. Spokane
3-0
61
6. Lincoln
2-1
60
7. Squalicum
3-0
43
8. Timberline
3-0
42
9. Bellevue
2-1
27
10. Arlington
3-0
25
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (13)
3-0
130
2. Liberty (Issaquah)
3-0
111
3. Lynden
2-1
92
4. Tumwater
2-1
88
5. W. F. West
3-0
67
6. West Valley (Spokane)
3-0
64
7. Hockinson
3-0
61
8. North Kitsap
3-0
28
9. Burlington-Edison
2-1
26
10. Fife
3-0
20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Prosser 7. Sedro-Woolley 7.
Class 1A
1. Royal (13)
2-0
130
2. Connell
2-0
117
3. Mount Baker
3-0
103
4. Montesano
3-0
80
5. Meridian
3-0
67
6. Nooksack Valley
3-0
65
7. Colville
2-1
52
8. Cascade Christian
2-1
39
9. Zillah
2-1
26
10. Okanogan
2-0
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Deer Park 8.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (11)
3-0
119
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
3-0
107
3. Napavine
2-1
97
4. Adna
3-0
83
5. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
3-0
65
6. Asotin
1-1
59
7. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
2-1
42
8. Colfax
2-1
36
9. Rainier
3-0
23
10. Toledo
1-2
15
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (8)
2-0
106
2. Lummi (3)
3-0
102
3. Sunnyside Christian
3-0
86
4. Almira Coulee-Hartline
2-1
72
5. Tacoma Baptist
2-1
24
Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 18. Columbia (Hunters) 12. Quilcene 7. Republic 7.
