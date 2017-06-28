Kamiakin’s Borisch, Chiawana’s Trent Simpkins to compete in All-State football game

Nearly seven months removed from leading the Kamiakin High School football team to its first state championship, future Idaho Vandal Zach Borisch will take some snaps for the East squad in the 53rd annual East vs. West All-State football game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Lions Field in Moses Lake.
Former Chiawana wide receiver/defensive back Trent Simpkins (committed to Montana Tech) will also suit up for the East squad, getting the invitation to make the trip up Tuesday after the camp had already started.
Borisch said three other Braves were invited to play — wide receiver/defensive backs Isaiah Brimmer (Idaho State) and Darreon Moore (Eastern Washington), and lineman Wyatt Musser (Eastern Washington) — but none other than him would be able to make it.
“It’s super cool,” Borisch said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun because we’ve got some really studly players, obviously.”
The game features some of the top graduated senior football talent from the state’s 3A and 4A ranks. Borisch will be splitting time as the East’s signal caller with Camas’ Jack Colletto (Arizona Western), the 2016 Associated Press and Gatorade State Player of the Year who led the Papermakers to a 24-14 win over Richland in the 4A championship game.
“He’s pretty cool,” Borisch said of Colletto. “We’ve got a bunch of Bonney Lake linemen, there are a lot big linemen, I think there’s a different lineman from like all the top schools.”
Of noteable size on the front lines for the East team are Bonney Lake’s Christian Mack (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) and Caleb Davis (6-4, 275, committed to Eastern Washington), Lakes’ Matthew Gotel (6-2, 275), Battleground’s Brady Brick (6-4, 280) and Graham Kapowsin’s Matt Shook (6-4, 270, Eastern Washington).
Leading up to Friday’s game, players for both teams are participating in a week-long camp that features a mix of football and fun around the area. The East team is led mostly by members of the Bonney Lake coaching staff, including head coach Jason Silbaugh, who Borisch said have shown the players a good time.
“We’re doing two-a-days, the coaches are pretty cool,” Borisch said. “They’re taking good care of us. They put us in a hotel, they feed us a ton, they took us bowling. We just got done at the water park (Tuesday).”
Borisch’s Braves beat Silbaugh’s Panthers by a score of 37-10 in the 3A state quarterfinals.
Please Mr coach of my team for east west game. Don't put me under center, please put me in a spread offense. Thank you football gods.— Zach Borisch (@borisch15) June 26, 2017
Here are copies of the (mostly) completed rosters, as posted by The Seattle Times.
East Rosters 2017 by SeaTimes Preps on Scribd
West Rosters 2017 by SeaTimes Preps on Scribd
