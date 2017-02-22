Kamiakin RB Questad signs with Simon Fraser

Kamiakin running back Jethro Questad signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Questad, who ran for 980 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Class 3A champion Braves, was a Mid-Columbia Conference second-team selection.
“This is really exciting,” Questad said. “I always wanted to play college ball.”
Questad said said one of the Simon Fraser coaches followed him on Twitter, and he did the same.
The Clan coaching staff watched video of Questad and brought him in for a visit.
“I went up there two weekends ago,” Questad said. “It was pretty awesome. It’s a pretty campus and they have nice (football) facilities.”
Questad joins an incoming class of players that includes defensive back Shea Carstens and defensive end Spencer McCabe from O’Dea High School. Kamiakin beat the Irish 14-7 in overtime to win the 3A title game in December.
“It’s funny, they have a couple of guys from O’Dea,” Questad said. “I can remind them of that game.”
Questad also had offers from Montana Tech and Kansas Wesleyan.
BASEBALL: Former Kennewick High standout Jarrod Molnaa has signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb., beginning in the fall.
The 6-3, 200-pound right-handed pitcher, appeared in 11 games — all starts — and recorded a 3-3 record to go along with a 4.11 ERA over 59.0 innings of work in 2016 as a freshman for Walla Walla Community College.
“He has a fastball in the upper 80s with good off-speed pitches,” Bellevue coach Duane Monlux said in a news release. “He is a competitor on the mound that we are real excited about becoming a Bruin.”
The Bruins currently have former Hanford High catcher Jake Browne on the roster.
