LIVE UPDATES: 4A state football championship, Richland vs. Camas

The ice attempt did not work. Camas takes a 10-7 lead into halftime.
---
Camas just got Biglined — or is that a Little-in? Richland might have learned some things after Kamiakin and coach Scott Biglin burned all their timeouts to ice the O’Dea kicker on the potential game-winning field goal Friday night. Camas’ field-goal unit is out for a 34-yard attempt to end the first half.
---
Incomplete pass with 5 seconds to go before halftime.
---
Camas’ Jack Colletto throws to Michael Matthews, who gets down to the Richland 16 with 10 seconds to play in the half. Timeout Camas.
---
Another 15-yard penalty on the Bombers, this one for a facemask.
---
This time, the penalty is on Richland, 15 yards. Camas gets down to its 37 with 35 seconds left in the half.
---
Camas is penalized again. The Papermakers have to start deep in their own territory.
---
On third-and-2, Ben Stanfield cuts to the outside, and it’s a 41-yard touchdown run for Richland. Camas is offsides on the PAT, and Adam Weissenfels is money on the retry. Richland 7, Camas 7 with 1 minute to go before halftime.
---
This is the first time all night that Richland has moved into Camas territory.
---
More free yards for Richland. Another 15-yard penalty on the Papermakers. The Bombers are down to the Camas 49.
---
Camas is hit with a 15-yard penalty with 2:27 to go in the half. Richland is near the 35.
---
Richland will start at its 18 with 2:36 to play before halftime. Bonus: The Bombers get the ball after halftime too.
---
Camas punts after Michael Matthews is stopped on third-and-3.
---
“Colletto is 6-3, 215 (at least) and is proving to be a load to bring down,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets. “Turned more than a couple would-be sacks into no gains.”
---
Paxton Stevens is intercepted by Camas’ Isaiah Abdul. The Papermakers have the ball at their 41 with 4:42 to play in the second quarter. They’re leading 7-0.
---
Richland has third-and-12 at its 44.
---
Holding at the line. It’s first-and-20 now for Richland.
---
The Bombers are in business, getting a first down on Paxton Stevens’ third-down pass to Ryan Piper. That’s Stevens’ first completion of the night.
---
Dontae Powell strips the ball, and Richland teammate Ryan Piper recovers the fumble.
---
On third-and-4, Jack Colletto picks up the first down for Camas.
---
Camas gets the ball at the Richland 45 after the Bombers are tagged with a 15-yard late hit penalty.
---
Nada for the Bombers. It’s punted away.
---
Third-and-10 for Richland after Adam Weissenfels has to slip into defensive mode and prevent a Paxton Stevens interception.
---
Jack Colletto throws to the end zone again, but the ball is just ahead of the receiver. On fourth-and-15, the pass bounces off Camas receiver Michael Matthews’ fingertips, and the ball is turned over on downs.
---
Jack Colletto heaves the ball on second down, but the receiver falls onto the concrete beyond the end zone. It’s third-and-15 for Camas from the Richland 28. Timeout called with 10:31 to go in the second quarter.
---
Camas’ Jack Colletto picks up the first down on third-and-6 inside the Richland 29.
---
End of the first quarter: Camas 7, Richland 0. The Papermakers will face second-and-10 at the Richland 34 to start the second quarter.
---
Camas’ Jack Colletto throws a 15-yard completion to get the Papermakers into Richland territory.
---
Richland’s Victor Strasser records his sixth tackle of the night.
---
Camas makes a fair catch at the Papermakers’ 40 with 1:53 to go in the first quarter.
---
On third-and-8 for the Bombers, Richland quarterback Paxton Stevens is pressured and throws it out of bounds.
---
Parker McCary starts things off with a 13-yard run for the Bombers, but then there’s a holding penalty on Richland. The Bombers are pushed back to their 19.
---
Scratch that. Richland will get it at the 23.
---
Camas will punt. Richland will start at its 18 with 3:50 to go in the first quarter.
---
Richland’s Victor Strasser finishes off a big sack of Camas’ Jack Colletto. A loss of 14 yards, and it’s third-and-27.
---
On third-and-1, Michael Matthews gets the first down and then some. Camas is down to the Richland 39.
---
Richland faces third-and-11 at the 30, but Paxton Stevens’ 6-yard scramble isn’t enough. Camas gets the ball at its 40.
---
“We already have more points in this 4A title game than the entire first half of the O’Dea-Kamiakin 3A title game,” TJ Cotterill of The (Tacoma) News Tribune points out.
---
Paxton Stevens and the Richland offense are on the field and will start from their 20.
---
Richland’s Victor Strasser records a tackle for a 2-yard loss. On the next play — third-and-12 from the Richland 35 — Jack Colletto slips out of a tackle to throw a touchdown pass to Cooper McNatt. Camas 7, Richland 0 with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter.
---
Camas starts at its 39. On third-and-6, quarterback Jack Colletto’s pass is fumbled up in the air, and the Papermakers recover.
---
Richland will kick to start.
---
“In case you were wondering, sounds like @BrighamWhitby74 (Richland lineman Brigham Whitby) is the fan favorite in player intros,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets from the Dome.
---
Captains are at midfield. We’re about to have kickoff.
---
While we’re waiting for kickoff, relive Richland’s 35-7 semifinal win over Skyview. Camas beat Skyview 31-9 in 4A Greater St. Helens League action this season. Who would Skyview coach Steve Kizer want another crack at? “I’d rather play Richland again,” he told The Columbian. Kizer did not intend that to be a knock on the Bombers, but rather, he thought the Storm did themselves in last week. Here’s what Camas coach Jon Eagle had to say: “Richland causes mistakes. They get a lot of turnovers because of their style of play.”
---
Kamiakin and Royal claimed state football titles this weekend at the Tacoma Dome, and in a matter of minutes, Richland will try to join the Mid-Columbia party. The Bombers will go for their first state title since 1999 when they face Camas in the Class 4A championship game at 7:30 p.m. Here is our story from earlier in the week on Paxton Stevens, who will be under center in the title game for the Bombers.
In 2013, Chiawana and Camas faced off for the 4A title, and the Riverhawks shocked the Papermakers with a 14-point rally in the final 55 seconds to win 27-26. No doubt Camas will be determined to avoid a similar fate against another Mid-Columbia Conference squad.
Both of these teams are 13-0, so prepare for a wild finish to this year’s state championships.
In case you missed our live updates from earlier this weekend, check out our dispatches on Kamiakin-O’Dea and Royal-Connell. Here are Dustin Brennan’s stories on the Kamiakin win and Royal-Connell tilt. We’ll be back in a few.
