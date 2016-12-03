LIVE UPDATES: 1A state football championship, Royal vs. Connell

It’s fourth-and-10 for Connell, and the Eagles call timeout with 9:34 to go.
Connell’s Luis Ramos intercepts an underthrown Kaden Jenks pass and gets near midfield. There’s 9:50 to play, and Royal leads 25-10.
Royal’s Kaden Jenks rushes 40 yards to the Connell 46.
Connell goes three-and-out. Punter Jaxs Whitby pins Royal at its 14.
End of the third quarter: Royal 25, Connell 10. Royal is one quarter away from repeating as the 1A state football champion. The Knights are going for their seventh state title.
Score update: Royal 25, Connell 10. On third-and-goal from the 1, Kaden Jenks cruises into the end zone. Royal goes for two and gets the conversion. Less than a minute to play in the third quarter.
“(Kaden) Jenks hits (CJ) Quintero on a 44-yard streak route, placed in stride on the outside shoulder, just enough room to get a foot inbounds at the 7,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets. “Kaden is getting out the paint brush in this second half.”
Connell must punt after Brian Hawkins is sacked.
Score update: Royal 17, Connell 10. Kaden Jenks throws a 22-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Christensen with 4:34 to go in the third quarter.
Kaden Jenks appears to have bounced back. He throws a 11-yard pass to CJ Quintero on fourth-and-6 to get Royal down to the Connell 22.
“Royal is up to the Connell 35, Jenks looks hurt, might have gotten his knees taken out a couple snaps back on a big run,” Dustin Brennan tweets.
Nothing for Connell on its latest drive. The Eagles punt, and Royal starts at its 35.
Royal gets the ball at the 29 to start the second half, but the Knights have to punt thanks to a few big defensive plays by Caleb Price.
Halftime: Connell 10, Royal 10. While we’re waiting for second-half action to start, check out what we published earlier this week on the 1A state title game.
Royal might have a problem on its hands. “Kaden Jenks kneels... it looks like he just puked after the fact and that’s not good...” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets. Jenks was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet collision earlier in the game.
Juan Ojeda intercepts Brian Hawkins, and Royal gets the ball back with 11 seconds left in the half.
Brian Hawkins throws to Steven Kroontje, and Connell gains about 30 yards on the play. The Eagles are at the Royal 41 with 29 seconds to go in the half.
Brian Hawkins picks up 21 yards, and Connell has a first down. There’s 1:52 to go before halftime.
Royal quarterback Kaden Jenks is intercepted on third down at the Connell 4.
Kaden Jenks runs 31 yards to get Royal into Connell territory. Score remains 10-10.
On third-and-12 at the Royal 39, Royal’s Corbin Christensen intercepts Brian Hawkins at the 2.
Royal’s drive peters out. On third down at the 3, Kaden Jenks throws a touchdown pass, but the play is called back because of an illegal shift. Replay third down. Jenks tries again for a TD throw but can’t connect. Juan Niebla kicks a 25-yard field goal to tie the score at 10.
“For like the 4th time today, Kaden Jenks made me say “How’d he do that?” hits (Corbin) Christensen at the 6 to make it 1st and goal,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets.
End of the first quarter: Connell 10, Royal 7. Royal will start the second quarter with second-and-13 at the Connell 35.
Kaden Jenks throws a 17-yard pass to Isaac Ellis to get Royal near midfield.
Royal will start its next drive at its 32.
Connell can’t get into the end zone, but Luis Ramos’ 25-yard field goal is good. Connell 10, Royal 7 with 2:18 to go in the first quarter.
Jaxs Whitby gains 4 yards for a Connell first down at the Royal 10.
Looks like Connell coach Wayne Riner might have another weapon in Tristen Garland: “Connell picks up 3rd and 8 on a screen to Garland, who Riner said the team wanted to get more involved in this game,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets.
Herald reporter Dustin Brennan points out that the regular-season game between Royal and Connell was scoreless after one quarter and tied at 7 at halftime. It’s 7-7 in the first quarter of the 1A state title game. Remember, Royal won the regular-season meeting 28-21.
Royal ties it up. Kaden Jenks saves the Knights from going three-and-out, finding Juan Niebla for a 62-yard touchdown. It’s 7-7.
Brian Hawkins connects with Steven Kroontje for a 31-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Connell lead with 8:36 to play in the first quarter.
On third down, Brian Hawkins picks up 7 yards for a Connell first down at the Royal 36.
Has everyone out there recovered from Friday night? Kamiakin won its first state football championship, beating O’Dea 14-7 in overtime. Here are the live updates from the Kamiakin game, plus Dustin Brennan’s story from the Tacoma Dome.
Saturday, we’ve got two games featuring Mid-Columbia teams. At 10 a.m., SCAC East rivals Connell and Royal will meet for the 1A championship. Royal beat Connell for the 1A title in 2007 — will the Knights do it again, or can Connell knock off the defending state champ? Then, at 7:30 p.m., Richland takes on fellow 13-0 team Camas for the 4A title.
